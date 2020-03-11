Hannah Ann Sluss Says She’s ‘Flyin’ Solo … No Turbulence Accepted’ After Bachelor Engagement Ends

Hannah Ann Sluss is speaking out after Tuesday night’s dramatic season finale of The Bachelor.

During the two-episode conclusion, viewers saw Bachelor Peter Weber propose to Sluss, but his lingering feelings for his other finalist, Madison Prewett, resulted in Sluss, 23, giving her Neil Lane ring back and ending the engagement. Weber, 28, and Prewett then reunited later in the episode.

In an Instagram post shared after Tuesday’s episode, Sluss spoke out for the first time on social media following the breakup. Her photo referenced Weber’s career as a pilot, with Sluss dressed up in a brown leather aviator jacket and gloves while holding a pair of aviator goggles.

“Flyin’ solo… no turbulence accepted,” the model captioned the post, adding, “PERIOD.”

On Tuesday night, Sluss had also appeared on the live After the Final Rose special to confront Weber.

Image zoom Hannah Ann Sluss and Peter Weber John Fleenor/abc

“I knew things were definitely off between us, but walking into and hearing that you couldn’t give me your full heart, that was very blindsiding to me,” Sluss, who hails from Knoxville, Tennessee, said. “You knew what to tell me to keep me with you. One of the most important things was that letting me walk away would be the biggest regret of your life. Words are powerful, Peter. Either you don’t mean what you say or you don’t understand the weight of your words and how they impact people. So which one is it?”

“Word of advice, if you want to be with a woman, you need to become a real man,” she concluded.

Image zoom Hannah Ann Sluss and Peter Weber John Fleenor/ ABC

Image zoom Madison Prewett and Peter Weber John Fleenor/ABC

Later on Tuesday’s After the Final Rose special, Weber reunited with Prewett. During their reunion on the in-studio couch, the pair said that they still love each other and are “taking it one step at a time, one day at a time” in their relationship.

Despite skepticism from Weber’s mother, who was also featured on the live episode, Prewett maintained that her feelings for Weber had never changed.

“I love Peter and that hasn’t changed since that day in Australia,” she shared, referencing their final date. “And the love and care that we have for one another, I feel like it’s so evident and obviously. …. Those feelings just never went away.”