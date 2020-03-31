The Bachelor's Hannah Ann Sluss Wasn't 'Surprised' by Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan's Reunion

Hannah Ann Sluss is taking the high road.

The reality star appeared via video chat on Monday’s episode of David Spade‘s Comedy Central show Lights Out with David Spade, where she tactfully weighed in on the recent photos of her ex-fiancé Peter Weber spending time with Kelley Flanagan, one of his eliminated Bachelor contestants.

“When I saw the pictures, I really wasn’t that surprised by it,” said Sluss, 23. “I mean, I’ve moved on, Peter’s moved on, we’re both able to do what we want. Also, in regards to Kelley, I met her through the show. We were friends and we were dating the same guy, so me seeing her with someone that I had dated, it doesn’t really make me as upset.”

“They can choose to do what they want to do. I’m just glad that I’m out of the love triangle — it’s a square now!” she added with a laugh, referencing Weber’s complicated relationship with his other finalist, Madison Prewett.

As for her own dating life?

“Right now, I’m quarantined so I can’t like, go out on a date,” said the model, who is practicing social distancing at home in Los Angeles amid the coronavirus pandemic. “But I’ve been FaceTiming and getting to know different people.”

But Sluss, who was spotted with Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Josh Dobbs in early March, won’t be dishing too many more details for now.

“There’s one person in particular — I like to call him the ‘mystery man,’ because I don’t want anyone finding out about it,” she said. “We’ll see where it goes. I’m excited.”

Last week, Weber, who also lives in Los Angeles, spent time with Flanagan in her hometown of Chicago. The two hung out along the Riverwalk, an eyewitness confirmed to PEOPLE. They were joined by Dustin Kendrick, Weber’s fellow Bachelorette contestant from Hannah Brown‘s season.

The eyewitness said Weber, 28, and Flanagan, 27, didn’t kiss but seemed comfortable together, with Weber resting his leg in her lap at one point.

Their reps did not respond to PEOPLE’s requests for comment, and neither has publicly addressed the outing.

Flanagan, a lawyer, came in fifth on Weber’s season. After she attended the live in-studio portion of the finale earlier this month, fans speculated they had secretly reignited their romance. Gushing comments from his mom Barbara only fueled the rumors, but Flanagan set the record straight in an interview with E! News.

“I have heard that,” she said of the rumor. “I heard that I’m pregnant and I also heard that I’m with Peter right now.”

“I’m not with Peter,” she clarified. “I promise I’m not dating Peter.”

As for Weber? A source recently told PEOPLE that he’s “single” and “taking some time to figure out what he wants to do next” after his splits from Sluss and Prewett.