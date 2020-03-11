Peter Weber was in the hot seat following his split from Hannah Ann Sluss.

During Tuesday night’s Bachelor finale, viewers watched as Peter proposed to Hannah Ann, who said yes. But their engagement was short-lived, as Peterr, 28, had second thoughts about saying goodbye to finalist Madison Prewett. Ultimately, his conflicted emotions resulted in 23-year-old Hannah Ann giving her Neil Lane ring back and ending the engagement.

The model from Knoxville, Tennessee, came face-to-face with Peter — and didn’t hold back from confronting her ex-fiancé about his actions.

“I knew things were definitely off between us, but walking into and hearing that you couldn’t give me your full heart, that was very blindsiding to me,” Hannah Ann told him. “You knew what to tell me to keep me with you. One of the most important things was that letting me walk away would be the biggest regret of your life. Words are powerful, Peter. Either you don’t mean what you say or you don’t understand the weight of your words and how they impact people. So which one is it?”

RELATED: The Bachelor Finale: Peter Weber Proposes to Hannah Ann Sluss After Madison Prewett Leaves Show

“You knew how serious I was about an engagement you knew me saying yes to you aiw as always going to stand by even through the worse,” she added. “You told me things that kept me with you. Even after our breakup, you reached out to my parents saying that you were just processing your emotions and that you wished more that anything we had met outside of reality TV. How does that make any sense? You signed up to be the Bachelor. You told me these things that I held onto.”

“Everything that you’re saying is one hundred percent fair,” Peter said. “When I said that I felt like it’d be the worst mistake of my life, I meant that. Hannah Ann, when I told you that I loved you, I did love you. I never would’ve proposed to you if I didn’t feel that love in my heart. It kills so much me to know what I took away from you. That’s something I have to live with and I wish I could give back to you. I never felt a love in my entire than the love that you showed me.”

“Word of advice, if you want to be with a woman, you need to become a real man,” Hannah Ann concluded.

Throughout the pilot’s season, the show had been teasing a dramatic ending — but no one could have predicted his decision to pop the question and then rescind the proposal to Hannah Ann.

Image zoom Peter Weber and Hannah Ann Sluss on The Bachelor John Fleenor via Getty

RELATED: Peter Weber Admits He Wishes Madison Told Him About Saving Herself for Marriage ‘a Little Bit Sooner’

From the outset of the season, she was an early frontrunner, securing the first impression rose during the premiere.

But Madison, who scored the first one-on-one date, also made a strong impression on Peter, who expressed to her during Hometowns that he was falling “head over heels” in love.

Last week, on the March 2 episode of The Bachelor, the show unfolded in two parts: first, Victoria Fuller was sent home during this season’s penultimate rose ceremony, and second, Peter’s exes convened for Women Tell All. The show opened in the aftermath of Weber’s date with Madison, which abruptly ended after he confessed that he had, in fact, gotten “intimate” during his other Fantasy Suite dates.

Image zoom Hannah Ann Sluss and Peter Weber Maarten de Boer/ABC via Getty;

Hannah Ann Sluss and Peter WeberRELATED: Everything to Know About The Bachelor Contestant Madison Prewett, Who Got the First 1-on-1 Date

Madison, a virgin who had made it clear to Weber that she wouldn’t be able to move forward if he slept with the other women, was devastated when she learned about his Fantasy Suites. At the time of the March 2 episode, Peter was worried he might have lost her forever, but at what felt like the last minute, in walked Madison, who was given the second and final rose.

After saying goodbye to Fuller, he returned to his final two women, where Madison made an awkward toast heading into the last week: “Here’s to seeing if love can conquer all.”

But ultimately, Weber’s decision to be “intimate” pushed Madison t to leave the show ahead of the final rose ceremony. On Monday night’s episode, audiences saw Madison leave following her helicopter ride with Peter.