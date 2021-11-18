Hannah Ann Sluss Appears to Shade Ex Peter Weber After News that He Hooked Up with Hannah Brown
Hannah Brown recently told PEOPLE that she and Peter Weber hooked up while his Bachelor season was airing
Hannah Ann Sluss appears to be giving her take on the recent news that Hannah Brown and Peter Weber hooked up while his Bachelor season was still airing.
Sluss, 25, got engaged to Weber, 30, at the end of his season, but they broke up around the time it began airing in January 2020. He later got together with runner-up Madison Prewett, but they also ultimately split.
In a recent interview with PEOPLE ahead of the release of her book God Bless This Mess, Brown, 27, recalled reconnecting with Weber when they both attended an engagement party for Dylan Barbour and Hannah Godwin in February 2020. (Weber was the second runner-up on Brown's season of The Bachelorette in 2019).
"He was like, 'I have so much to tell you,'" Brown said, writing in her book that the former couple ended up in bed together. "The chemistry just wasn't there," she said. "It just sucked. And then, I found out he had another girl [Prewett] on his mind. It was all so bizarre."
Sluss seemingly addressed the drama in a TikTok on Wednesday.
"When the tea officially spills," she wrote atop a video in which she lip-syncs, "That was embarrassing, I really hope you're embarrassed, wow."
"always trust your instincts ladies," she added in the caption alongside the clip.
Weber, meanwhile, confirmed Brown's recollection of the story on Thursday's episode of his podcast, Bachelors in the City, teasing, "I guess now our little secret's out there."
During the After the Final Rose special for Weber's season, Sluss revealed that Weber sought "closure" with Brown after their engagement, noting that it was the "first red flag" that their relationship wouldn't work.
"Peter, we've been through a lot together, and I should have really picked up on the first red flag that you gave to me was when you wanted to reach out to Hannah Brown to find closure with her," she said. "So really, looking back on it, our engagement involved three women: Me, you still being in love with Madison and proposing to me, and you needing closure with Hannah Brown. That's three women involved in our engagement that I was completely blindsided to."
During a subsequent appearance on Rachel Lindsay and Becca Kufrin's Bachelor Happy Hour podcast, Weber said that Brown had reached out to him after watching his season premiere episode.
"When I got that, that's when I went to Hannah Ann and said, 'Hey, listen, Hannah Brown reached out to me," he said. "I want to see if you're comfortable with me continuing to talk and possibly give her closure, give me closure in all this because of how everything ended. Would you be okay with that?'"
"And she obviously was a little uneasy about it, understandably," he continued. "But finally [she] was like, 'Just don't see her in person. But yeah, you guys can talk about it and handle all that stuff.'"