The Cast of 'Hanging with Mr. Cooper:' Where Are They Now?

01 of 08 Bob D'Amico /© ABC / Courtesy Everett Collection

02 of 08 Mark Curry Franziska Krug/Getty; Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Since starring as the titular NBA star-turned-teacher Marcus Cooper on Hangin' with Mr. Cooper, Mark Curry has appeared as a guest star and in recurring spots on shows like The Drew Carey Show and Nick At Nite's See Dad Run. In 2014, he starred opposite Sheryl Lee Ralph on the Bounce TV sitcom One Love. He can also be spotted in Michael Bay's Armageddon and in the Disney Channel Original Movies Motocrossed and The Poof Point. Off script, fans of Curry's saw him hosting reality shows Don't Forget Your Toothbrush and BET's Animal Tails. In 2004, he placed second on Celebrity Mole: Yucatan under season winner Dennis Rodman. Curry has built a successful career as a comedian as well. He's gone on stand-up tours alongside other famed comics. From 2009 to 2011 he hosted Jamie Foxx's SiriusXM show FoxxHole Live, and he was featured in Sommore's Standing Ovation Comedy Tour in 2014. Today, he's a regular stand-up act at the Hollywood Improv comedy club in L.A.

03 of 08 Holly Robinson Peete Jeff Katz/TV Guide/ABC/Everett; Kevin Mazur/Getty Shortly after Hangin' with Mr. Cooper aired its final episode in 1997, Holly Robinson and her husband, Rodney Peete, welcomed twins: daughter Ryan and a son Rodney Jr. The couple welcomed son Robinson in 2002, and their youngest son, Roman, was born in 2005. Her next big parts after playing Vanessa Russell (Mark Cooper's roommate and eventual love interest) were on the TV shows For Your Love, Like Family and Love, Inc. She competed on Celebrity Apprentice 3 in 2010, playing for her HollyRod Foundation, a nonprofit that supports families affected by Parkinson's disease and autism. During her single season hosting The Talk alongside Leah Remini, Sharon Osbourne and Julie Chen, Robinson Peete revealed that her son Rodney Jr. has autism. Robinson Peete and her former NFL player husband starred on two reality shows revolving around their family: For Peete's Sake, which aired on OWN from 2016 to 2017, and Hallmark's Meet the Peetes, which ran from 2018 to 2019. In recent years, Robinson Peete has appeared in Hallmark TV movies and has guest starred on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder. She also starred on the main cast of Morning Show Mysteries, a Hallmark series based on Al Roker's Billy Blessing novels.

04 of 08 Dawnn Lewis Jeff Katz/TV Guide/ABC/Everett; Unique Nicole/Getty Dawnn Lewis first made her name on the NBC series A Different World, but she solidified herself into TV stardom as Robin Dumars on Hangin' with Mr. Cooper's first season. Several years later, she took the stage in a 2006 musical production of Sister Act. Lewis starred as Deloris Van Cartier, the lead role originated by Whoopi Goldberg in the 1992 film. Over the years, Lewis has shown off her voice acting skills in video games and cartoons like The Grim Adventures of Billy and Mandy, Futurama, Spider-Man: The Animated Series, The Boondocks, King of the Hill, The Simpsons and Netflix's Carmen Sandiego. She appeared in live action, too, on One Tree Hill, The Secret Life of the American Teenager, Days of Our Lives, This Is Us, Major Crimes and a 2022 episode of Grey's Anatomy. The actress returned to theater in 2019: Lewis played Tina Turner's mother in the Broadway production of Tina.

05 of 08 Nell Carter Bob D'Amico/ABC/Everett; Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty The late Nell Carter was a long established and widely acclaimed performer before she joined the cast of Hangin' with Mr. Cooper as Principal P.J. Moore during its second and third seasons. She won a Tony in 1978 for her theatrical performance in Ain't Misbehavin and an Emmy award for reprising the same role in the 1982 television adaptation. Carter wasn't a stranger to sitcoms either. She won two Golden Globes and two Emmys for her starring portrayal of housekeeper Nell Harper in Gimme A Break!, which ran for six seasons starting in 1981 and wrapping in 1987. After Mr. Cooper, the renowned star appeared in Reba and Ally McBeal. Carter died at home in Los Angeles at age 54 in 2003.

06 of 08 Raven-Symoné Lorimar Television/Everett; JC Olivera/Getty Raven-Symoné's role as Nicole, Mark's little cousin on Hangin' with Mr. Cooper, was one of her very first as a child actor. After the show wrapped its fifth and final season, the young star played Eddie Murphy's daughter in the 1998 film Dr. Dolittle, which in turn led to roles on the Disney Channel. Throughout the next decade, the actress soared into stardom on her own sitcom, That's So Raven, and in the Kim Possible and Cheetah Girls franchises. She also appeared in theaters in The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement with Julie Andrews and Anne Hathaway. In the 2010s, Raven returned to ABC with the TV film Revenge of the Bridesmaids and the comedy series State of Georgia. She also guest starred on the award-winning series Black-ish. The former child star joined The View's panel in 2015, but she left shortly after to produce and star in a spin-off of That's So Raven. Her series Raven's Home premiered in 2017 and it was recently renewed for a sixth season, per Raven's announcement at Disney's D23 Expo in September 2022.

07 of 08 Omar Gooding Bob D'Amico/ABC/Everett; Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images On Hangin' with Mr. Cooper, Omar Gooding (son of Cuba Gooding Sr. and brother of Cuba Gooding Jr.) played Earvin, one of Mark's students and a player on the school's basketball team. Gooding went on to play Sweetpea in the 2005 film Baby Boy and Calvin Palmer Jr. in the 2005 series Barbershop based on the 2002 movie of the same name. Gooding's other credits include playing D.H. on Playmakers, Mo Tibbs on Smart Guy, trauma nurse Tuck Brody on Miami Medical and Anthony on all eight seasons of Bounce TV's Family Time, which ran from 2012 to 2020. The TV star also appeared in recurring roles on Lifetime's The Division, UPN's One on One and VH1's Single Ladies.