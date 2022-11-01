Yvonne Strahovski Warns Fans There's No 'Happy Ending' for 'The Handmaid's Tale' as June and Serena 'Collide'

The actress chatted with PEOPLE Every Day podcast's Janine Rubenstein about her Handmaid's Tale character Serena Joy and the Hulu series' upcoming season 5 finale

Warning: This post contains spoilers from Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale.

Yvonne Strahovski isn't a vile and calculating woman in real life, but she's having fun playing one on TV in The Handmaid's Tale.

The 40-year-old actress joined the PEOPLE Every Day podcast to talk with host Janine Rubenstein about the Hulu series' fifth season.

When asked if her character Serena might be misunderstood, Strahovski laughed and replied, "No."

Even as she admitted it's been fun playing such a complicated character, the actress also acknowledged, "It can be pretty conflicting at times to play someone like Serena Joy."

She explained, "I've kind of always toed that line of, 'Oh, this is really fun.' But it also feels very dirty, kind of justifying a lot of the things that she does — cause my job is to humanize her and all her actions, which are horrible."

The Handmaid's Tale -- "Mayday" - Episode 313 -- With her plan in place, June reaches the point of no return on her bold strike against Gilead and must decide how far she's willing to go. Serena Joy and Commander Waterford attempt to find their way forward in their new lives. Serena (Yvonne Strahovski), shown.
Serena. Jasper Savage/Hulu

After the most recent episodes, there's been a lot of speculation about the storyline and what will happen in the upcoming sixth and final season — specifically, will Serena and her nemesis June (Elisabeth Moss) unite or will they fight to the bitter end?

"I don't know," Strahovski said. "I've, I've seen some of the commentary and it's funny how people are like, 'Oh my gosh, maybe this is the moment where they team up and they take down Gilead and whatever.'"

The two-time Emmy nominee continued, "But it's just so idealistic that there's just no way the writers and Bruce Miller, our showrunner, would do that."

June
Serena. George Kraychyk/Hulu

Strahovski did note that the tension between Serena and June is important: "I think the beauty of the June/Serena [conflict is], that's where the action is at — when they collide. I would love to see that continue."

And it seems like viewers can expect plenty more of that conflict.

"I just don't think there was a happy ending," she teased. "That's why I love and respect the writers so much. Look at this season: the most obvious thing would've been let's make Serena a handmaid. And that would be just, so cool to have that kind of revenge. But, that would be too obvious."

She added, "I just would love to see that kind of unique storytelling continue cause it's just magnificent."

The Handmaid's Tale premieres new episodes Wednesdays on Hulu

