'Handmaid's Tale' Star Yvonne Strahovski on Season 5's Intense Labor Scene: 'It Felt Very Personal' Because 'I Had Just Given Birth'

The actress reveals that her pregnancy still felt “very fresh” while filming the climactic scene on the PEOPLE Every Day podcast

By
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy

Tracey Harrington McCoy is a news writer at PEOPLE Digital. Prior to her role at PEOPLE, Tracey oversaw Justin Timberlake's online properties as VP of Content at Tennman Digital, was Exec Editor of Glam Media/Glam.com, wrote and edited Aol/HuffPo celebrity site PopEater!, and managed the AOL Homepage as Sr Editor. She was also a contributing writer to multiple publications including Newsweek, Forbes, Parents Magazine, HelloGiggles, The Girlfriend, and Yahoo.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 2, 2022 05:20 PM

Warning: This post contains spoilers for the upcoming season of Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale.

Yvonne Strahovski has given birth twice in the past 10 months: once on TV and once in real life.

The 40-year-old actress stopped by the the PEOPLE Every Day podcast Tuesday to talk with host Janine Rubenstein about the fifth season of her drama series, The Handmaid's Tale, and some of the parallels between her on-screen delivery and what she experienced in real life.

"I read that episode and I was like, Oh, yes, this is going to be so amazing and fun to do," Strahovski says. "It felt very personal to me because I had just given birth to my second son. I was literally postpartum, just a few months."

The actress told Rubenstein that the whole experience reminded her of her son's recent home birth. "I spoke to Lizzie [Elisabeth Moss, who plays June] a lot about trying to create a more authentic TV birth," she explained. "That was really important to me."

The birth scene (in fact, the entire seventh episode of The Handmaid's Tale) was full of surprises and an interesting twist: Serena, for whom June was formerly forced to be a Handmaid, gives birth and asks June to take her baby. Strahovski said the scene gave the two actresses so much to "sink our teeth into" with the emotional dialogue.

The Handmaid's Tale -- "Mayday" - Episode 313 -- With her plan in place, June reaches the point of no return on her bold strike against Gilead and must decide how far she's willing to go. Serena Joy and Commander Waterford attempt to find their way forward in their new lives. Serena (Yvonne Strahovski), shown.
Serena. Jasper Savage/Hulu

"Even the biggest [twist] felt like when Serena suggests, 'Maybe you should take him,' there's just so many sorts of realizations in this," she explained. "There's so many complicated emotional landings for Serena. It is just so magnificent to be five seasons into a show with a character and you're not bored yet. That's amazing."

When Rubenstein asked if her character Serena might be misunderstood, Strahovski laughed and replied, "No."

Even as she admitted it's been fun playing such a complicated character, the actress also acknowledged, "It can be pretty conflicting at times to play someone like Serena Joy."

She continued, "I've kind of always toed that line of, 'Oh, this is really fun.' But it also feels very dirty, kind of justifying a lot of the things that she does — cause my job is to humanize her and all her actions, which are horrible."

THE HANDMAID'S TALE, from left: Yvonne Strahovski, Elisabeth Moss, 'The Word', (Season 2, ep. 213, aired July 11, 2018)
George Kraychyk/Hulu/Courtesy Everett

After the most recent episodes, there's been a lot of speculation about the storyline and what will happen in the upcoming sixth and final season — specifically, will Serena and her nemesis June (Elisabeth Moss) unite or will they fight to the bitter end?

"I don't know," Strahovski said. "I've seen some of the commentary and it's funny how people are like, 'Oh my gosh, maybe this is the moment where they team up and they take down Gilead and whatever.'"

The two-time Emmy nominee continued, "But it's just so idealistic that there's just no way the writers and Bruce Miller, our showrunner, would do that."

RELATED VIDEO: Elisabeth Moss Says Alexis Bledel's Handmaid's Tale Exit Wasn't Easy 'to Handle'

Strahovski did note that the tension between Serena and June is important: "I think the beauty of the June/Serena [conflict is], that's where the action is at — when they collide. I would love to see that continue."

And it seems like viewers can expect plenty more of that conflict.

"I just don't think there was a happy ending," she teased. "That's why I love and respect the writers so much. Look at this season: the most obvious thing would've been let's make Serena a handmaid. And that would be just, so cool to have that kind of revenge. But, that would be too obvious."

She added, "I just would love to see that kind of unique storytelling continue 'cause it's just magnificent."

The Handmaid's Tale premieres new episodes Wednesdays on Hulu, and PEOPLE Every Day can be streamed daily on multiple platforms including iHeartMedia, Apple podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Amazon Music.

