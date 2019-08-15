The Handmaid's Tale Star Kristen Gutoskie on What's Next for June and Beth After Explosive Finale  

WARNING: The following story contains spoilers from season 3 of The Handmaid’s Tale.

Following The Handmaid’s Tale nail-biter of a season finale on Wednesday, Kristen Gutoskie is opening up about the fate of her character Beth after she and June [Elisabeth Moss] free the stolen children of Gilead.

“Everyone’s left in limbo — none of us know what’s going to happen,” Gutoskie, 31, tells PEOPLE about June’s plan. “There’s definitely going to be hell to pay.”

Viewers experienced a roller coaster of emotions as the show’s protagonist completed her season-long mission that seemingly cost her her life.

While it is unclear as to what’s next for Moss’ character, Gutoskie has her own fantasy of how the series will pick back up next season.

“My hope is that they can all come together and rebel from a secret hiding place. Of course, worst case scenario is they get caught.”

This season of The Handmaid’s Tale — unlike the others — saw the Marthas at the forefront, specifically Gutoskie character.

Until now, the women, who were brought to Gilead as domestic servants to the families of Commanders, played a quiet role when it came to taking down the dystopian setting.

That changed when June moved in with Commander Joseph and met Beth — a former award-winning chef with a no B.S. attitude. Beth served as the gateway to June finding the help she needed to carry out the plan of getting the children out.

Because of Beth, viewers were also introduced to many other fearless Marthas who have created an entire network of women with the goal of bringing down Gilead.

“It’s such an honor and a privilege to be able to open that story and discover more about these women who are working behind the scenes to work on change,” Gutoskie tells PEOPLE.

“It’s exciting. In this very restrictive lifestyle, Beth has always been able to take risks. I just love that the Marthas are getting to be better known.”

With the Marthas now at the forefront of the show, Gutoskie is hopeful that fans will get to learn more about Beth’s life before.

“I’d be curious to see how she got involved with the resistance and helping Nick [Max Minghella] get information to the Eyes and her life as a chef. She was even nominated for a James Beard Award. That’s pretty crazy.”

While the show has quickly become a fan favorite, many viewers have pointed out that the plot is not too far off from what’s happening in America today — something Gutoskie says she can’t ignore.

“It’s such a responsibility. I mean, it’s written in the ’70s, and it seems so scary how reflective it is of life right now,” she tells PEOPLE. “I feel a great sense of responsibility to try and tell this story truthfully so it can liberate viewers into being activists in the time we’re living in and come together for equality.”

Although her role comes with great responsibility, Gutoskie says she enjoys the time she spends on set and the passion that is put into each scene.

“Everybody has been really kind collaborative,” Gutoskie says. “I love the attention to detail. The integrity into making this the most beautiful art piece.”

Gutoskie also raves over Moss, 37, saying, “Lizzy is involved with every part of the show and is one of the hardest workers.”

“When she’s not on set or in a scene, she’s watching the next scene. She’s very involved in every step.”

In addition to her dedication, Gutoskie says Moss does a good job at getting in and out of character.

“She’s cool with popping a joke or hanging out. She turns it off and on. I mean, she kind of has to for her own mental stability. It’s a pleasure to learn from her.”

Gutoskie shares she is forced to do the same considering she also stars in Chicago Fire during the same time as The Handmaid’s Tale.

“It’s kind of lovely to work on two shows that have different rhythms. It’s all about finding what’s true in each character and looking at each thing isolated. At one point, I was going from The Handmaid’s Tale to Chicago Fire, which was such a privilege, but you learn how to compartmentalize.”

The star has had many years of practice as her love for acting began when she was just 10 years old.

“My mom was the catalyst,” Gutoskie says. “I always sang around the house, making homemade movies. My mom saw this artistic desire and put me in this modeling course and I got in commercials and then the world of acting.”

“She saw the spark in me,” Gutoskie adds.

The Handmaid’s Tale is currently streaming on Hulu.