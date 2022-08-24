June Faces Bloody, Bitter Battle in New 'Handmaid's Tale' Trailer: 'Gilead Wants to See You Suffer'

Season 5 of The Handmaid's Tale premieres Sept. 14 on Hulu

August 24, 2022

Warning: The following contains spoilers for season 4 of The Handmaid's Tale.

Lines are crossed in the upcoming season of The Handmaid's Tale.

In a trailer for the award-winning dystopian drama released by Hulu on Wednesday, ex-handmaid June Osborne (Elisabeth Moss) gets ready to face off with the still-pregnant Serena Joy Waterford (Yvonne Strahovski), who is out avenge the murder of her husband Commander Waterford (Joseph Fiennes). Last season, Waterford was killed by June and her fellow handmaids with the help of Commander Joseph Lawrence (Bradley Whitford) and June's lover Nick Blaine (Max Minghella).

"He was a monster. The founding father of Gilead, he took away our country. He had to pay for what he did," June says. "I killed him and loved it so much."

The Handmaid's Tale
Hulu

Later in the trailer, Serena plans to use all of her Gilead resources to ensure June faces consequences for her actions.

"Serena has the world behind her," June says of Waterford's widow. "She's bringing it here, Gilead."

Nick later warns June, "Gilead wants to see you suffer. You have to keep yourself safe."

However, that doesn't mean that Serena does not have her own concerns about her battle with June.

"Don't you dare try to tell me you can protect me from her!" a crying Serena tells Mark Tuello (Sam Jaeger).

elisabeth moss, Yvonne Strahovski
Elisabeth Moss (L) and Yvonne Strahovski in The Handmaid's Tale season 5 (2022). Hulu

Based on the 1985 novel of the same name by Margaret Atwood, The Handmaid's Tale has earned 75 Emmy Award nominations and 15 wins, including the outstanding drama series Emmy for its first season, which debuted in 2017.

In May, star Alexis Bledel announced she would not be appearing in the upcoming fifth season "after much thought."

"I am forever grateful to Bruce Miller for writing such truthful and resonant scenes for Emily, and to Hulu, MGM, the cast and crew for their support," she said at the time.

Atwood's themes in The Handmaid's Tale — namely, a woman's right to free will and bodily autonomy — recently found renewed relevance in the wake of the Supreme Court's June decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Atwood, 82, shared a message to her Instagram following the dramatic decision. "Coffee in Nova Scotia with appropriately sloganed coffee cup," she wrote next to a photo of herself holding a mug emblazoned with the words "I told you so."

Season 5 of The Handmaid's Tale premieres Sept. 14 on Hulu.

