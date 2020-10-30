Broadway may be closed, but the hosts of Today are bringing its characters back to life!

Hamilton , Wicked and Cats , Oh My! See the Today Show Hosts' Broadway-Themed Halloween Costumes

The curtain is up on the Today Halloween extravaganza!

On Friday, the cast of the Today show channeled the best of Broadway, paying tribute to some of the most iconic musical characters to ever hit the stage.

Carson Daly introduced the star-studded show by first honoring New York City's beloved theater industry that was forced to shut down amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"This year, we've seen the lights go down on Broadway, but that is about to change," Daly began. "The lights are going up and the curtain will rise on a one of a kind show in certainly a one of a kind year."

The first act to hit the stage was Dylan Dreyer and Sheinelle Jones, who dressed as Chicago's Velma Kelly and Roxie Hart.

The pair showed off their best "Razzle Dazzle" on stage in their flapper-inspired outfits, performing a dance from the 1975 Bob Fosse production.

Next to join the spotlight was Craig Melvin who appeared center stage as Alexander Hamilton from Lin-Manuel Miranda's Tony award-winning show, Hamilton.

After rapping a few verses, and telling the audience he was "not throwing away [his] shot," Al Roker joined the performance as King George from the iconic historical musical.

Next to join the Broadway lineup was Jenna Bush Hager, who portrayed Grizabella from Cats, donning whiskers and all to sing the show's famous song, "Memory," all alone in the moonlight.

For the final number, Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie united as beloved characters Glinda and Elphaba, respectively, from Wicked.

Guthrie went all out for the costume, painting her face and hands green to match Elphaba's look, while Kotb sparkled in a silver ball gown, blonde curly wig and glittering tiara.

After each of the hosts had their moment on stage, the group got back together for a final curtain call.

Last Halloween, the Today hosts pulled out all the stops to celebrate the spooky holiday with famed pop culture dance-themed costumes.

Roker and Melvin dressed as The Fresh Prince of Bel Air‘s Carlton and Will, respectively, Kotb portrayed Tony from Saturday Night Fever, Dreyer channeled Seinfeld‘s Elaine, Guthrie and Daly took on the roles of Sandy and Danny from Grease, while Jones played Janet Jackson, and Peter Alexander dressed as Kevin Bacon’s iconic Footloose character.