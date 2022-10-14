When it comes to planning their upcoming wedding, Kimberly J. Brown and Daniel Kountz are reveling in every minute of the happy process.

"We're enjoying it for now," Kountz, 43, tells PEOPLE exclusively. "There's a lot of other stuff going on, so we're going to take our time and plan and figure everything out."

"Right now, we're just basking in the glow of engagement," he adds. "And calling each other fiancé."

Brown, 37, and Kountz originally costarred together on Disney Channel's Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge 21 years ago.

Brown's character Marnie Piper — a young witch beginning to understand her powers — had her sights set on crush Kal (Kountz) early on in the film. But when she tried to impress him by showing him her grandma's magical room, she soon learned that he was the son of the evil warlock Kalabar (Robin Thomas) out to destroy Halloweentown. At the time, there was no romantic connection between the pair.

"We were just friends then and working together," Brown explains to PEOPLE recently. "People ask that a lot now: if there was any kind of flirting or romantic interest then. And there wasn't. That didn't start until way later, until we reconnected five or six years ago."

In July 2018, PEOPLE reported their connection after Brown uploaded a photo of the couple kissing. "#internationalkissingday you say?" she captioned the pic. "I'll just leave this right here then."

Nearly four years later, Brown announced on Instagram in June that the pair were engaged. "Have I introduced you guys to my Fiancée?" she captioned a photo of herself smiling beside Kountz. She also a few emojis and a hashtag: "☺️💍❤️ #isaidyes."

Kountz also shared the news on his Instagram account, posting a video slideshow of photos from their relationship beside a sweet message to his wife-to-be.

"She said yes‼️❤️ 💍," Kountz captioned the clip. "Gunna love you forever @officialkjb."

This past October, Brown and Kountz shared more about their relationship, revealing to E! News that they'd loosely kept in touch for years before agreeing to meet up in person.

"I know it took me by surprise," Kountz recalled. "I hadn't seen her in years and I'm waiting, I'm sitting at the bar waiting and she comes walking in and I was like, 'Well hello there, it's been a while, hi!' So it was pretty much just right away I was like, damn girl."

"If it wasn't for the movie we never would have met each other and reconnected later and we wouldn't be sitting here now and she's a pretty awesome lady," he added. "It just ended up working out really well."

Brown also noted that it was exciting "being able to reconnect and kind of reintroduce ourselves to each other in a way. It's like, 'I know you but I don't know you know you, so let's talk about life and stuff. Let's figure each other out.'"