Kimberly J. Brown Is Engaged to Her Former Halloweentown Costar Daniel Kountz: 'Love You Forever'

Marnie and Kal forever!

In an Instagram post on Thursday, Brown, 37, announced that she said yes. "Have I introduced you guys to my Fiancée?" she captioned a photo of herself smiling beside Kountz.

She also a few emojis and a hashtag: "☺️💍❤️ #isaidyes."

Kountz, 43, also shared the news on his Instagram account, posting a video slideshow of photos from their relationship beside a sweet message to his wife-to-be.

"She said yes‼️❤️ 💍," Kountz captioned the clip. "Gunna love you forever @officialkjb."

Fans celebrated the couple in the comments section of both posts, with Halloweentown lovers expressing extra excitement for the way Kountz and Brown met.

"Aw yay congratulations!" one commenter wrote to Brown. "My Halloweentown heart is so happy for you two!!"

Another joked, "How sweet! Now Kalabar can get his revenge lol! Congratulations 🥰💍"

As Disney Channel fans know, the two weren't exactly a perfect match in Halloweentown II, which was released in 2001.

Brown's character Marnie Piper — a young witch beginning to understand her powers — had her sights set on crush Kal (Kountz) early on in the film. But when she tried to impress him by showing him her grandma's magical room, she soon learned that he was the son of the evil warlock Kalabar (Robin Thomas) out to destroy Halloweentown.

Though Brown and Koutz were co-stars in the film, they never connected romantically on-set.

In July 2018, PEOPLE reported their reconnection after Brown uploaded a photo of the pair kissing. "#internationalkissingday you say?" she captioned the pic. "I'll just leave this right here then 😏"

This past October, Brown and Kountz shared more about their relationship, revealing to E! News that they'd loosely kept in touch for years before agreeing to meet up in person.

"I know it took me by surprise," Kountz recalled. "I hadn't seen her in years and I'm waiting, I'm sitting at the bar waiting and she comes walking in and I was like, 'Well hello there, it's been a while, hi!' So it was pretty much just right away I was like, damn girl."

"If it wasn't for the movie we never would have met each other and reconnected later and we wouldn't be sitting here now and she's a pretty awesome lady," he added. "It just ended up working out really well."

Brown also noted that it was exciting "being able to reconnect and kind of reintroduce ourselves to each other in a way. It's like, 'I know you but I don't know you know you, so let's talk about life and stuff. Let's figure each other out.'"

The pair also joked about whether their future wedding would be Halloweentown-themed.

"No pressure at all," Kountz joked to E! News. "We're gonna fly in on brooms, we're gonna do the whole shebang."