Jughead & Betty
Riverdale‘s outcast and girl next door make the perfect duo to impersonate if that’s your relationship dynamic, too.
Cheryl & Toni
If girl next door isn’t quite your style, this fiery couple from the CW show will definitely spice things up.
Jules & Rue
Get your hands on a pair of long wigs and LOTS of glitter if you want to take on Euphoria‘s fan favorites.
Nate & Maddy
Or, if you and your partner want a bit more dysfunction and excitment in your life, these two are a feistier option.
Oliver & Connor
How to Get Away with Murder‘s complicated couple is ideal if your relationship status is complicated as well.
Chidi & Eleanor
If you haven’t been able to get the timing right in your relationship, this particular pair from The Good Place might be your best fit.
Sabrina & Nick
Claim the vampiest couple of the year award and go as these two from The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.
Moira & Johnny
Don your finest clothing and accessories because common clothes will just not do if you plan on dressing up as Schitt’s Creek‘s iconic parenting duo.
David & Patrick
If Moira and Johnny are just too opulent for your liking, the couple’s son David and his boyfriend Patrick will make you the talk of the party.
Jane & Corey
Be the couple everyone is rooting for, like these cuties from Big Little Lies.
Earn & Van
Sometimes life doesn’t go your way, but at least you have a partner who you can go through the tough times with, like Atlanta‘s Earn and Van.
Hot Priest & Fleabag
Love to dabble in forbidden love? The Emmy-winning show’s two lovable leads should be a no-brainer.
Verdon & Fosse
If your significant other is the artistic ying to your yang, there’s no other choice than to go as Fosse/Verdon‘s leading legends.
Jack & Rebecca
Warning: If you decide to take on This is Us‘ main couple, you might trigger tears from anyone who is a die-hard fan of the show.