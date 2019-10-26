14 of TV's Hottest Couples You and Your Significant Other Need to Slay on Halloween

Whether you're more Nate and Maddy or Johnny and Moira, be the show-stopping couple at any Halloween party
By Diane J. Cho
October 25, 2019 10:36 PM

Jughead & Betty

Jack Rowand/The CW

Riverdale‘s outcast and girl next door make the perfect duo to impersonate if that’s your relationship dynamic, too.

Cheryl & Toni

Katie Yu/The CW

If girl next door isn’t quite your style, this fiery couple from the CW show will definitely spice things up.

Jules & Rue

HBO

Get your hands on a pair of long wigs and LOTS of glitter if you want to take on Euphoria‘s fan favorites.

Nate & Maddy

Eddy Chen/HBO

Or, if you and your partner want a bit more dysfunction and excitment in your life, these two are a feistier option.

Oliver & Connor

ABC/Mitch Haaseth

How to Get Away with Murder‘s complicated couple is ideal if your relationship status is complicated as well.

Chidi & Eleanor

NBC

If you haven’t been able to get the timing right in your relationship, this particular pair from The Good Place might be your best fit.

Sabrina & Nick

Netflix

Claim the vampiest couple of the year award and go as these two from The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

Moira & Johnny

Netflix

Don your finest clothing and accessories because common clothes will just not do if you plan on dressing up as Schitt’s Creek‘s iconic parenting duo.

David & Patrick

Netflix

If Moira and Johnny are just too opulent for your liking, the couple’s son David and his boyfriend Patrick will make you the talk of the party.

Jane & Corey

HBO

Be the couple everyone is rooting for, like these cuties from Big Little Lies.

Earn & Van

FX

Sometimes life doesn’t go your way, but at least you have a partner who you can go through the tough times with, like Atlanta‘s Earn and Van.

Hot Priest & Fleabag

Love to dabble in forbidden love? The Emmy-winning show’s two lovable leads should be a no-brainer.

Verdon & Fosse

FX

If your significant other is the artistic ying to your yang, there’s no other choice than to go as Fosse/Verdon‘s leading legends.

Jack & Rebecca

Jeff Lipsky/NBC

Warning: If you decide to take on This is Us‘ main couple, you might trigger tears from anyone who is a die-hard fan of the show.

