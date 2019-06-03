Christmas in July! Hallmark Is Premiering 2 Holiday Movies This Summer

Hallmark is kicking off the Christmas season early.

The channel will air two original Christmas films next month, PEOPLE confirms. The two new movies are part of the record-breaking 40 Christmas films that Hallmark will release this year.

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries will premiere Christmas Camp on July 7 at 9 p.m, Entertainment Weekly first reported. This film will focus on Hayley (played by Lily Anne Harrison), an advertising executive who’ll need to bring in a traditional toy company account to get a promotion at work.

To get acclimated with her newest clients, she heads to “Christmas Camp,” where she meets the camp owner’s son (played by Bobby Campo, who starred in The Final Destination). Along with teaching her about the big holiday, he also shows the social media specialist a little about love.

Christmas Camp is part of Hallmark Movies and Mysteries’ “Gold Crown Christmas” campaign during the summer.

The second film, A Merry Christmas Match, will debut on the Hallmark Channel on July 13 at 9 p.m. as part of the channel’s “Keepsake Christmas” campaign, which celebrates being halfway to Christmas.

Starring Kyle Dean Massey, known for his recurring role on Nashville, and Ashley Newbrough from Privileged, the movie will follow Corey (Newbrough) who lives in a ski village, works at her mom’s antique shop and puts together a Christmas pageant for kids in honor of her late father. When a man named Ryder (Massey) visits the store, Corey wonders if she should have left town and followed her dreams of becoming a theater director.

Along with A Merry Christmas Match, Hallmark Channel’s “Keepsake Christmas” will feature other Christmas classics.

Of the 40 original Christmas films to come out this year, Hallmark Channel will air 16 ,while Hallmark Movies and Mysteries will premiere 16. With this new batch of movies, both channels will go well past the 200-movie mark after debuting 176 in the last 10 years.