Hallmark Favorites Lacey Chabert, Autumn Reeser and Alison Sweeney Team Up for a New Trilogy

The first film in a new trilogy, Wedding Veil, arrives on Hallmark in January

A holy trinity of Hallmark stars is joining forces for a new movie series.

After almost a year of anticipation, Hallmark fans will get to see network favorites Alison Sweeney, Lacey Chabert and Autumn Reeser unite in a new film series starting Jan. 8.

The first film of the trilogy, Wedding Veil, will air at 9 p.m. ET/PT. No release dates for the two following movies have been announced yet.

A synopsis of the first film was released by Hallmark on Tuesday. According to the announcement, Sweeney, 45, Chabert, 39, and Reeser, 41, will play three college friends who stumble onto a magical artifact.

"The first installment of an enchanting new trilogy starring three of Hallmark's most beloved leading ladies as longtime college friends who discover a mysterious, antique veil fabled to unite its bearer with her true love," the network says. "After discovering a long-lost painting, museum curator Avery and successful, new board member Peter investigate the artwork's origins as they plan a charity fundraiser to unveil its restoration."

The trio will be joined by When Calls the Heart actor Kevin McGarry.

The magical story is inspired by the book There Goes the Bride by Lori Wilde. The plot may differ a bit, based on the book's synopsis (which includes a kidnapping) but the film promises intrigue, love, and an all-star cast.

It will be the first time Sweeney, Chabert and Reeser appear together in a Hallmark film. Each has established a beloved, entertaining track record on Hallmark, from Christmas films to heartwarming (and heartbreaking) love stories.

In addition to being Hallmark royalty, Chabert is acting as executive producer on the trilogy. She spoke of the excitement of a Hallmark star crossover in a conversation with Good Housekeeping in April. "This project is, quite literally, a dream come true for me and one that I have been deeply invested in," she said. "Both Alison and Autumn are incredibly talented, smart and wonderful women and actors. I'm thrilled to be able to finally get to work with them and tell this very special story!"

Hallmark also announced four more original movies coming in January, all airing at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

The Perfect Pairing, starring Nazneen Contractor and Brennan Elliott, debuts on Jan. 1. On Jan. 15, Love Is Trending, starring Jen Lilley and Christopher Russell, arrives. Jan. 22 brings together Stacey Farber, Corey Cott and Maxwell Caulfield for Butlers in Love, which takes place at a "prestigious butler academy... where the competition is fierce and sparks fly." And on Jan. 29, fans can see Emilie Ullerup and Clayton James in Romancing the Birthday Girl.