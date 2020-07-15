Hallmark Christmas Movie Lineup Includes 40 Original Films: See the List

The programming kicks off Oct. 23 on the Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

Christmas is less than six months away, but holiday programming is coming up even sooner.

Hallmark announced part of its 2020 holiday movie lineup on Wednesday — and it's packed with romance, family reunions, and all the classic winter staples fans have come to love and expect.

Countdown to Christmas kicks off Oct. 23 on the Hallmark Channel and encompasses 23 new, original holiday movies. Miracles of Christmas on sister channel Hallmark Movies & Mysteries also starts Oct. 23 and will premiere 17 new films. The list features stars like Candace Cameron Bure, Tamera Mowry-Housley and Lacey Chabert.

While the full slate, with specific dates and times, has yet to be announced, Countdown to Christmas will feature the following titles:

A Royal Holiday

Stars: Laura Osnes, Aaron Tveit and Krystal Joy Brown

Jingle Bell Bride

Stars: Julie Gonzalo and Ronnie Rowe

A Christmas Tree Grows in Brooklyn

Stars: Rochelle Aytes and Mark Taylor

If I Only Had Christmas

Stars: Candace Cameron Bure

Deliver by Christmas

Stars: Alvina August and Eion Bailey

On the 12th Date of Christmas

Stars: Mallory Jansen and Tyler Hynes

Christmas Waltz

Stars: Lacey Chabert

Christmas in Vienna

Stars: Sarah Drew and Brennan Elliott

Christmas in Evergreen 4

Stars: Rukiya Bernard and Holly Robinson Peete

Chateau Christmas

Stars: Merritt Patterson and Luke Macfarlane

Cross Country Christmas

Stars: Rachael Leigh Cook

Christmas Carnival

Stars: Tamera Mowry-Housley

When Calls the Heart Christmas 2020

Stars: Erin Krakow, Pascale Hutton, Jack Wagner, Kavan Smith, Chris McNally, Kevin McGarry, Paul Greene, Andrea Brooks and Martin Cummins

The Miracles of Christmas slate includes the following titles:

Christmas Tree Lane

Stars: Alicia Witt and Andrew Walker

Holly & Ivy

Stars: Janel Parrish, Jeremy Jordan, and Marisol Nichols

The Christmas Bow

Stars: Lucia Micarelli and Michael Rady

Cranberry Christmas

Stars: Nikki DeLoach and Benjamin Ayres

Christmas Doctor