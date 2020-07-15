Hallmark Christmas Movie Lineup Includes 40 Original Films: See the List
The programming kicks off Oct. 23 on the Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries
Christmas is less than six months away, but holiday programming is coming up even sooner.
Hallmark announced part of its 2020 holiday movie lineup on Wednesday — and it's packed with romance, family reunions, and all the classic winter staples fans have come to love and expect.
Countdown to Christmas kicks off Oct. 23 on the Hallmark Channel and encompasses 23 new, original holiday movies. Miracles of Christmas on sister channel Hallmark Movies & Mysteries also starts Oct. 23 and will premiere 17 new films. The list features stars like Candace Cameron Bure, Tamera Mowry-Housley and Lacey Chabert.
While the full slate, with specific dates and times, has yet to be announced, Countdown to Christmas will feature the following titles:
A Royal Holiday
Stars: Laura Osnes, Aaron Tveit and Krystal Joy Brown
Jingle Bell Bride
Stars: Julie Gonzalo and Ronnie Rowe
A Christmas Tree Grows in Brooklyn
Stars: Rochelle Aytes and Mark Taylor
If I Only Had Christmas
Stars: Candace Cameron Bure
Deliver by Christmas
Stars: Alvina August and Eion Bailey
On the 12th Date of Christmas
Stars: Mallory Jansen and Tyler Hynes
Christmas Waltz
Stars: Lacey Chabert
Christmas in Vienna
Stars: Sarah Drew and Brennan Elliott
Christmas in Evergreen 4
Stars: Rukiya Bernard and Holly Robinson Peete
Chateau Christmas
Stars: Merritt Patterson and Luke Macfarlane
Cross Country Christmas
Stars: Rachael Leigh Cook
Christmas Carnival
Stars: Tamera Mowry-Housley
When Calls the Heart Christmas 2020
Stars: Erin Krakow, Pascale Hutton, Jack Wagner, Kavan Smith, Chris McNally, Kevin McGarry, Paul Greene, Andrea Brooks and Martin Cummins
The Miracles of Christmas slate includes the following titles:
Christmas Tree Lane
Stars: Alicia Witt and Andrew Walker
Holly & Ivy
Stars: Janel Parrish, Jeremy Jordan, and Marisol Nichols
The Christmas Bow
Stars: Lucia Micarelli and Michael Rady
Cranberry Christmas
Stars: Nikki DeLoach and Benjamin Ayres
Christmas Doctor
Stars: Holly Robinson Peete