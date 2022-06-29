Grey's Anatomy's Jaicy Elliot to Star in Hallmark's New Film Promoting Self-Acceptance and Body Positivity

"Hallmark is opening an important dialogue about female empowerment," Elliot tells PEOPLE about the network's upcoming film Romance in Style

Hallmark has a new movie — with a strong message — on the horizon!

The network's upcoming original film, Romance in Style — a movie promoting self-love and body-positivity, will premiere during Hallmark Channel's annual "Fall into Love"programming event, PEOPLE can exclusively share.

"I am so thrilled to be part of this new conversation we are currently having about self-acceptance and the positive spreading of that message," says leading lady Jaicy Elliot, who has portrayed Dr. Taryn Helm in the ABC medical drama Grey's Anatomy for the past four seasons.

"Hallmark is opening an important dialogue about female empowerment and breaking through the oh-so-thick ceiling of social misconceptions we have collectively built," she continues. "Long gone is the time when it was acceptable to judge people solely on their appearance. I think it's high time we all move on from these superficial criteria and build a healthier, more connected world in which we strive to be better at being kind and tolerant."

Love By Design Credit: Courtesy of Crown Media

"I'm thankful for this movie and the message it conveys, and I feel so honored to be included in bringing it to life," she concludes."

In the film, Elliot will portray Ella, a confident and passionate aspiring plus-size fashion designer whose dream is to make clothing for women like herself.

While working as a freelance seamstress at a high-profile fashion magazine, she meets the "Prince of Publishing" Derek (Benjamin Hollingsworth), who is working on taking over the magazine business from his father and is desperate to learn the ins and outs of the industry as quickly as possible.

Love By Design Credit: Courtesy of Crown Media

Somewhere along the way, the two end up falling for each other — but they must find a way to navigate their differences and society's expectations of what makes the perfect couple.

"We are very excited to bring our viewers this movie that celebrates self-love and self-acceptance," Crown Media Family Networks Executive Vice President of Programming Lisa Hamilton Daly said in statement to PEOPLE. "We are committed to a more diverse and inclusive slate of projects, so we are happy to share a story showing that love comes in all shapes and sizes."

Love By Design Credit: Courtesy of Crown Media

The film also stars model/designer Candice Huffine.

"When Hallmark Channel asked me if I wanted to be in a movie that is geared towards women who love fashion and embraces body-positivity, it was an easy yes," says Huffine. "I commend Hallmark Channel for making a movie that promotes body love and acceptance; I hope to see more!"

