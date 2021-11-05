James Denton and Teri Hatcher Reunite at Hallmark Christmas Drive-In Event — and Jordin Sparks Performs!

"I think Hallmark Christmas movies are really special because there's a lot more diversity in storytelling," said Ashley Williams, who stars in Sister Swap: Christmas in the City

The holidays are here — and what better than Hallmark to welcome them!

On Wednesday, Hallmark hosted a Countdown to Christmas Sing-along Drive-in Experience at The Americana at Brand, which featured performances from the likes of Jordin Sparks, Train and Forest Blakk — and appearances from Hallmark's favorite stars.

Along with the set of the performance, fans got to see some of their favorite actors tease their upcoming Christmas specials, including former Desperate Housewives stars James Denton and Teri Hatcher, who reunited ahead of the release of their A Kiss Before Christmas film, which is set to release Nov. 21.

Jordin Sparks, Holly Robinson Peete and James Denton and Teri Hatcher James Denton and Teri Hatcher | Credit: Lucas Rossi/Peach Hill Media

Adds Sparks, "Everybody wants love. Everybody wants a great, amazing Christmas with family. The movies make you feel like those things can happen to you!"

Additionally, Mean Girls star Jonathan Bennett made an appearance, ahead of the release of The Christmas House 2: Deck Those Halls on Dec. 18.

Jordin Sparks, Holly Robinson Peete and James Denton and Teri Hatcher Jordin Sparks | Credit: Lucas Rossi/Peach Hill Media

Attendees were able to experience a winter wonderland at the event, which featured ballet dancers, fake snow and a photo moment with Santa Claus himself. They were also able to decorate their vehicles with reindeer antlers and grab hot cocoa and snacks before getting to watch some of their favorite stars on stage.

"When it comes to decorations, we air on the side of panic," joked Williams.

"The Bennett-Vonn household, when it comes to decorating for Christmas, we go big!" added Bennett.

Jordin Sparks, Holly Robinson Peete and James Denton and Teri Hatcher Jordin Sparks, Holly Robinson Peete and James Denton and Teri Hatcher | Credit: Lucas Rossi/Peach Hill Media

Also in attendance were Holly Robinson Peete and Lyriq Bent, who are set to star in Our Christmas Journey, out Dec. 4.