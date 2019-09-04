Kristin Chenoweth and Kathie Lee Gifford Lead Hallmark's Holiday Movie Lineup: See the Full List

‘Tis the season!

Hallmark announced its 2019 holiday movie lineup on Wednesday — and it’s packed with romance, family reunions and all the wintery goodness imaginable.

The special 10th anniversary edition of the top-rated programming event, Countdown to Christmas, begins in October on the Hallmark Channel and encompasses 24 new, original holiday movies. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries’ Miracles of Christmas will also premiere 16 new films.

A total of 40 films will premiere on both networks in 2019, starring everyone from Kristin Chenoweth to Kathie Lee Gifford to Lacey Chabert.

“I’m so excited for fans to see my 8th Christmas movie for Hallmark Channel, Christmas in Rome, this holiday season,” Chabert, 36, tells PEOPLE exclusively in a statement. “It was one of the most exciting movies I’ve made because of the opportunity to film in the gorgeous locations of Rome, Italy. I hope the movie will make the audience feel like they traveled there along with us!”

The full Countdown to Christmas slate is as follows (all premieres are at 8 p.m. ET/PT):

Saturday, Oct. 26: Christmas Wishes & Mistletoe Kisses

Stars: Jill Wagner (Teen Wolf), Matthew Davis (Legacies) and Donna Mills (Knots Landing)

Saturday, Nov. 2: Merry & Bright

Stars: Jodie Sweetin (Fuller House), Andrew Walker (Against the Wall) and Sharon Lawrence (Shameless)

­Sunday, Nov. 3: Christmas Scavenger Hunt

Stars: Kevin McGarry (Heartland) and Kim Shaw (Saving Hope)

Saturday, Nov. 9: A Christmas Duet

Stars: Chaley Rose (Nashville), Rome Flynn (How to Get Away with Murder) and Teryl Rothery (The Good Doctor)

Sunday, Nov.10: The Mistletoe Secret

Stars: Kellie Pickler (Christmas at Graceland), Tyler Hynes (UnReal) and Patrick Duffy (Dallas)

Saturday, Nov. 16: Double Holiday

Stars: Kristoffer Polaha (Condor) and Carly Pope (Arrow)

Sunday, Nov. 17: The Christmas Club

Stars: Elizabeth Mitchell (Lost) and Cameron Mathison (All My Children)

Saturday, Nov. 23: Picture a Perfect Christmas

Stars: Merritt Patterson (The Royals) and Jon Cor (Shadowhunters)

Sunday, Nov. 24: Christmas at Graceland: Home for the Holidays

Stars: Adrian Grenier (Entourage), Kaitlin Doubleday (Nashville), Priscilla Presley and Chase Bryant

Monday, Nov. 25: Check Inn to Christmas

Stars: Rachel Boston (Witches of East End) and Wes Brown (Deception)

Tuesday, Nov. 26: A Gift to Remember 2

Stars: Ali Liebert (Ten Days in the Valley), Peter Porte (Baby Daddy) and Tina Lifford (Parenthood)

Wednesday, Nov. 27: Sense, Sensibility & Snowmen

Stars: Erin Krakow (Army Wives), Luke Macfarlane (Killjoys) and Kimberley Sustad (Unspeakable)

Thursday, Nov. 8: Write Before Christmas

Stars: Torrey DeVitto (Chicago Med), Chad Michael Murray (Riverdale), Grant Show (Dynasty), Lolita Davidovich (How to Get Away with Murder) and Drew Seeley (Glory Daze)

Friday, Nov. 9: Christmas at the Plaza

Stars: Ryan Paevey (General Hospital) and Elizabeth Henstridge (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.)

Saturday, Nov. 30: Christmas in Rome

Stars: Lacey Chabert (Mean Girls) and Sam Page (The Bold Type)

Sunday, Dec. 1: Christmas Town

Stars: Candace Cameron Bure (Fuller House), Tim Rozon (Schitt’s Creek) and Beth Broderick (Sharp Objects)

Saturday, Dec. 7: Hallmark Hall of Fame A Christmas Love Story

Stars: Kristin Chenoweth (You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown, Pushing Daisies), Scott Wolf (Party of Five), Keith Robinson (Saints & Sinners, Dreamgirls), and Kevin Quinn (Bunk’d)

Sunday, Dec. 8: Christmas at Dollywood

Stars: Danica McKellar (The Wonder Years), Niall Matter (Eureka), and Dolly Parton (Dolly Parton’s Coat of Many Colors, 9 to 5)

Saturday, Dec. 14: Christmas in Evergreen: Tidings of Joy

Stars: Paul Greene (Bitten), Maggie Lawson (Psych), Barbara Niven (Chesapeake Shores), Holly Robinson Peete (21 Jump Street), Rukiya Bernard (Van Helsing), Colin Lawrence (The Good Doctor), Ashley Williams (How I Met Your Mother) and Jill Wagner (Teen Wolf)

Sunday, Dec. 15: Alice in Christmasland

Stars: TBD

Saturday, Dec. 21: It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas

Stars: Eric Mabius (Ugly Betty)

Sunday, Dec. 22: Holiday Date

Stars: Brittany Bristow (Rising Suns) and Matt Cohen (General Hospital)

Wednesday, Dec. 25: When Calls the Heart Christmas

Stars: Erin Krakow (Army Wives), Pascale Hutton (Royal Pains), Jack Wagner (Melrose Place), Kavan Smith (Stargate: Atlantis), Kevin McGarry (Heartland), Paul Greene (Bitten), Chris McNally (Altered Carbon), Martin Cummins (Riverdale) and Andrea Brooks (Supergirl)

Saturday, Dec. 28: New Year, New Me

Stars: TBD

The full Miracles of Christmas slate is as follows (all premieres are at 8 p.m. ET/PT):

Friday, Oct. 25: A Merry Christmas Match

Stars: Ashley Newbrough (Privileged) and Kyle Dean Massey (Nashville)

Thursday, Oct. 31: Nostalgic Christmas

Stars: Brooke D’Orsay (Royal Pains) and Trevor Donovan (Sun Records)

Friday, Nov. 1: Two Turtle Doves

Stars: Nikki DeLoach (Awkward) and Michael Rady (Timeless)

Thursday, Nov. 7: A Blue Ridge Mountain Christmas

Stars: Rachael Leigh Cook (She’s All That) and Benjamin Ayres (Suits)

Friday, Nov. 8: Holiday for Heroes

Stars: Marc Blucas (The Fix), Melissa Claire Egan (The Young and the Restless) and Patti Murin (Chicago Med)

Thursday, Nov. 14: A Christmas Miracle

Stars: Tamera Mowry-Housley (The Real), Brooks Darnell (The Young and the Restless) and Barry Bostwick (Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce)

Friday, Nov. 15: A Godwink Christmas: Meant For Love from executive producers Kathie Lee Gifford, Squire Rushnell and Louise DuArt

Stars: Kathie Lee Gifford (Then Came You), Cindy Busby (Date My Dad) and Ben Hollingsworth (Code Black)

Thursday, Nov. 21: Our Christmas Love Song

Stars: Alicia Witt (Nashville)

Friday, Nov. 22: Christmas Under the Stars

Stars: Jesse Metcalfe (Desperate Housewives), Autumn Reeser (The Arrangement) and Clarke Peters (The Wire)

Friday, Nov. 29: The Christmas Wish

Stars: Ashley Williams (How I Met Your Mother) and Paul Campbell (Spun Out)

Thursday, Dec. 5: This Time of Year

Stars: Laura Osnes (Elementary) and Stephen Huszar (Ruby Herring Mysteries)

Friday, Dec. 6: Time for You to Come Home for Christmas from executive producer Blake Shelton

Thursday, Dec. 12: Christmas in Montana

Stars: TBD

Friday, Dec. 13: Angel Falls: A Novel Holiday

Stars: Jen Lilley (Days of Our Lives) and Carlo Marks (Smallville)

Thursday, Dec. 19: An Unforgettable Christmas

Stars: Ashley Greene (Twilight)

Friday, Dec. 20: A Family Christmas Gift

Stars: Holly Robinson Peete (21 Jump Street), Patti LaBelle (Star), and Dion Johnstone (Star Falls)