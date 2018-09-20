LeAnn Rimes and Chad Michael Murray Lead Hallmark's Holiday Movie Lineup: See the Full List

Hallmark’s holiday movie lineup is filled with familiar faces.

On Thursday, Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, aka the most sentimental TV networks around, announced the Christmas-themed movies they will air for their respective holiday events, “Countdown to Christmas” and “Miracles of Christmas.” They’re packed with romance, family reunions and other wintery goodness.

Here are the titles of the “Countdown to Christmas” flicks and the available synopses from the Hallmark website.

Christmas at Pemberley Manor

“As Christmas approaches, a New York event planner is sent to a small town to organize a holiday festival. When she arrives, she finds a high-profile billionaire, who lacks holiday spirit, in the process of selling the charming estate she hoped to use as a venue. Before long, the unlikely pair begins falling for each other.”

Christmas Joy

“Joy Holbrook (Danielle Panabaker) is a market researcher in DC and is about to get a sweet promotion, just in time for the holidays. But she receives an urgent phone call from home and rushes back to Crystal Falls, NC to help her Aunt recover from surgery and is reunited with her former crush, Ben.”

Road to Christmas

“Los Angeles television producer Maggie Baker unwittingly falls for Danny Wise ( Chad Michael Murray ), the son and former producer of his mother’s popular annual Christmas special ‘Julia Wise Lifestyle.’ Maggie is reminded that above all, it is the love for family and friends that makes the merriest of Christmas.”

It’s Christmas, Eve

“As interim school superintendent Eve ( LeAnn Rimes ) trims budgets, and now she’s in her hometown where it’s personal. Her handsome neighbor Liam is a music teacher and Eve feels his program must be cut. Eve is back home and she, Liam and his daughter look like they might be celebrating many a future Christmas.”

Christmas In Love

“Ellie Hartman, an aspiring crafter working in her small town’s bakery shows Nick Carlingson—the big city new CEO during his visit to the bakery’s main floor—that it’s people and not machines that make the business a success.”

Christmas at Graceland

Mingle All the Way

Christmas at the Palace

Christmas at Grand Valley

Pride, Prejudice and Mistletoe

Christmas Everlasting

A Shoe Addict’s Christmas

Christmas in Evergreen: Letters to Santa

A Majestic Christmas

A Homegrown Christmas

Christmas Wonderland

A Gingerbread Romance

Entertaining Christmas

Christmas Copy

Christmas Made to Order

When Calls the Heart Christmas

Focus on Love

Here’s the “Miracles of Christmas” lineup and available film synopses.

Marrying Father Christmas

“When Miranda Chester set off to find information on her biological father two Christmases ago, she never imagined that her investigation would lead her to both the family she had always longed for and Ian McAndrick—the love of her life.”

A Soldier’s Christmas

A Godwink Christmas

Return to Christmas Creek

Christmas on Honeysuckle Lane

Hope at Christmas

Welcome to Christmas

Northern Lights of Christmas

Memories of Christmas

Once Upon a Christmas Miracle

Time for Me to Come Home

Reunited at Christmas

Small Town Christmas

Christmas Bells Are Ringing

Both “Countdown to Christmas” and “Miracles of Christmas” begin on Oct. 26 at 12 p.m. ET.