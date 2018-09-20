LeAnn Rimes and Chad Michael Murray Lead Hallmark's Holiday Movie Lineup: See the Full List

Hallmark’s holiday movie lineup is filled with familiar faces.
On Thursday, Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, aka the most sentimental TV networks around, announced the Christmas-themed movies they will air for their respective holiday events, “Countdown to Christmas” and “Miracles of Christmas.” They’re packed with romance, family reunions and other wintery goodness.
Here are the titles of the “Countdown to Christmas” flicks and the available synopses from the Hallmark website.
Christmas at Pemberley Manor
“As Christmas approaches, a New York event planner is sent to a small town to organize a holiday festival. When she arrives, she finds a high-profile billionaire, who lacks holiday spirit, in the process of selling the charming estate she hoped to use as a venue. Before long, the unlikely pair begins falling for each other.”
Christmas Joy
“Joy Holbrook (Danielle Panabaker) is a market researcher in DC and is about to get a sweet promotion, just in time for the holidays. But she receives an urgent phone call from home and rushes back to Crystal Falls, NC to help her Aunt recover from surgery and is reunited with her former crush, Ben.”
Road to Christmas
Christmas In Love
“When Miranda Chester set off to find information on her biological father two Christmases ago, she never imagined that her investigation would lead her to both the family she had always longed for and Ian McAndrick—the love of her life.”
A Soldier’s Christmas
A Godwink Christmas
Return to Christmas Creek
Christmas on Honeysuckle Lane
Hope at Christmas
Welcome to Christmas
Northern Lights of Christmas
Memories of Christmas
Once Upon a Christmas Miracle
Time for Me to Come Home
Reunited at Christmas
Small Town Christmas
Christmas Bells Are Ringing
Both “Countdown to Christmas” and “Miracles of Christmas” begin on Oct. 26 at 12 p.m. ET.