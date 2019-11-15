One Hallmark Fan Can Win $1,000 for Binge-Watching 24 Christmas Movies in 12 Days

One Hallmark Christmas movie lover will jingle all the way to the bank this holiday season.

Thanks to internet, cable and phone provider CenturyLink, one viewer has the opportunity to receive $1,000 for watching 24 Hallmark Christmas movies over the course of 12 days in December.

The online form for this self-proclaimed “dream job” asks applicants to name their favorite Hallmark Christmas movie, describe what role Christmas movies play in their holiday traditions, and provide an optional video showing off their Christmas spirit. You don’t have to be a CenturyLink customer to apply, but you must love Christmas, be over the age of 18 and be willing to post about the experience on social media with the hashtags #CountdowntoChristmas and #HallmarkDreamJob, the application notes.

“We’re looking for a lover of all things Christmas, G-Rated romcoms, and too-close-to-home family dramas to watch 24 Hallmark Christmas movies in 12 days,” CenturyLink explains on its site. “If you think that’s you, we’ll give you $1,000 to critique a lineup of festive guilty pleasures.”

Along with the $1,000 payout for watching the movies by Dec. 25, the winner will receive a packet of hot cocoa, a box of Christmas cookies, a string of fairy lights, a mini Christmas tree and a plethora of Hallmark swag. The best part of the gig: The winner can watch the movies from the comfort of their own home.

Hallmark devotees have until Dec. 6 to enter for what sounds like the easiest $1,000 they might possibly earn.

But with a total of 40 new holiday movies that have already started airing across Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, the lucky Christmas obsessive who wins the CenturyLink contest might have a hard time picking just 24 to watch by the time Santa empties out his bag.