If You're Obsessed With Hallmark Christmas Movies, You Need These Fun Finds on Amazon

Image zoom

In case you missed it, Hallmark is officially starting the countdown to the holidays with its annual Christmas countdown movie lineup beginning later this month. The special programming event, Countdown to Christmas, will feature a total of 24 new holiday movies from Hallmark Channel (plus 16 more from its sister network, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries), beginning October 25 and lasting through Christmas. While you’re (impatiently) waiting for the program to begin, we found the perfect Hallmark Christmas movie-lover merchandise to get you ready for the holiday extravaganza — all on Amazon.

While Hallmark doesn’t sell its official holiday movie merchandise on Amazon (yet!), the retail giant is full of Hallmark-inspired shirts, mugs, socks, and more to help you fulfill the ultimate Christmas movie-watching experience. Whether you’re looking for stocking stuffers for your Hallmark-obsessed friend or family member, or just want to treat yourself, we’re sure you’ll find something you love below. Here, the 6 best pieces of Hallmark movie merch to shop on Amazon now.

Candle

This Hallmark Christmas Movies Scented Candle smells like “a mug of hot chocolate, a big cozy blanket, and happily ever after.” Made by the same creator of the Buddy the Elf scented candle, we can’t think of a better candle to light for a Hallmark movie night in.

Image zoom

Buy It! Define Design 11 Watching Hallmark Movies Scented Candle, $26; amazon.com

Mug

If you’re not drinking your hot chocolate or tea out of this mug while watching Hallmark Christmas movies, you’re not doing it right. The $13 mug is dishwasher- and microwave-safe, and has a stellar 4.7 rating.

Image zoom

Buy It! Blue Ribbon Hallmark Christmas Movie Watching Mug, $12.99; amazon.com

Socks

We love these quirky socks that read “If you can read this, I’m watching Hallmark Christmas movies” on the soles. They feature a mistletoe and bow print on them, and you can grab a pair in light gray and red or black and dark gray.

Image zoom

Buy It! VoVii Women Watching Christmas Movies Socks, $6.99; amazon.com

T-Shirt

This super cute and soft cotton blend tee is a winter #mood. Perfect to throw on whether you’re staying in or going out, it reads “I just want to drink hot cocoa, bake stuff, and watch [Hallmark] movies,” and features the Hallmark crown logo.

Image zoom

Buy It! Exmiun I Just Want to Watch Hallmark Movies T-Shirt, $15.99; amazon.com

Wine Glass

For those of us that prefer a glass of wine with our Hallmark Christmas movie binging, this fun and festive stemless glass is a must-have to add to your wine glass collection.

Image zoom

Buy It! Joyful House Creations Shh I’m Watching Hallmark Christmas Movies Wine Glass, $19.98; amazon.com

Pillow

If you don’t already have an official Hallmark movie-watching pillow, now you can get one! This adorable pillow case features a classic holiday print of a red truck with Christmas trees in it, and it’s customizable, so you can add your name (or a friend’s) to it.

Image zoom

Buy It! FavorPlus Pillowcase Personalized Hallmark Christmas Movie Watching Pillow, $12.99; amazon.com