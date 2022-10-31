Entertainment TV Hallmark Christmas Movies Find New Streaming Home at Peacock The all-new Hallmark hub, featuring live and on-demand programming, will hit Peacock on Wednesday By Dory Jackson Dory Jackson Instagram Twitter Website Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She also recaps popular TV shows like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules.The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus in Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. She also previously co-hosted a podcast called "Idol Nation." People Editorial Guidelines Published on October 31, 2022 03:53 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Hallmark Peacock announced on Monday that it has teamed up with Hallmark Media to launch a new branded hub, featuring programming from Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and Hallmark Drama. Peacock subscribers will now have access to live Hallmark channels, as well as the network's collection of on-demand content. Access to Hallmarks VOD content, including new movie premieres and Hallmark classics, is available to Peacock Premium subscribers. The all-new hub will make its debut on Peacock on Wednesday. Tyler Hynes, Lacey Chabert, Andrew Walker Among the Stars of Hallmark's 40 Christmas Movies in 2022 "As we continue to make Peacock a premium streaming destination, Hallmark is exactly the type of brand we want to align with," said Kelly Campbell, President of Peacock, and Direct-to-Consumer, NBCUniversal. "Through this groundbreaking partnership, we're giving Hallmark viewers a unique viewing experience while continuing to grow our audience, boosting engagement across both brands." Hallmark Media President & CEO Wonya Lucas also said that "the opportunity to provide our devoted fanbase access to all three of Hallmark's linear networks will allow our audience to continue to grow and connect in meaningful ways." Hallmark 30 Surprising Facts About Your Favorite Christmas Movies News of the Peacock-Hallmark Media partnership comes after the previous announcement that Hallmark is premiering 40 new Christmas movies, which will soon be available to view on Peacock all season long. Jodie Sweetin, Tamera Mowry-Housley, Luke Macfarlane, Tyler Hynes, Shenae Grimes-Beech and Jonathan Bennett are among the high-profile names set to appear in this year's slate of holiday films. Lacey Chabert, for her part, is set to appear in her record-breaking 12th Hallmark Christmas film. Hallmark programming previously could only be streamed on Hallmark Movies Now. The streaming platform costs $5.99 per month or $59.99 annually. Hallmark Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Peacock Premium currently costs $4.99 per month, while Peacock Premium Plus costs $9.99.