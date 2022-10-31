Hallmark Christmas Movies Find New Streaming Home at Peacock

Peacock announced on Monday that it has teamed up with Hallmark Media to launch a new branded hub, featuring programming from Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and Hallmark Drama.

Peacock subscribers will now have access to live Hallmark channels, as well as the network's collection of on-demand content. Access to Hallmarks VOD content, including new movie premieres and Hallmark classics, is available to Peacock Premium subscribers.

The all-new hub will make its debut on Peacock on Wednesday.

"As we continue to make Peacock a premium streaming destination, Hallmark is exactly the type of brand we want to align with," said Kelly Campbell, President of Peacock, and Direct-to-Consumer, NBCUniversal. "Through this groundbreaking partnership, we're giving Hallmark viewers a unique viewing experience while continuing to grow our audience, boosting engagement across both brands."

Hallmark Media President & CEO Wonya Lucas also said that "the opportunity to provide our devoted fanbase access to all three of Hallmark's linear networks will allow our audience to continue to grow and connect in meaningful ways."

Hallmark

News of the Peacock-Hallmark Media partnership comes after the previous announcement that Hallmark is premiering 40 new Christmas movies, which will soon be available to view on Peacock all season long.

Jodie Sweetin, Tamera Mowry-Housley, Luke Macfarlane, Tyler Hynes, Shenae Grimes-Beech and Jonathan Bennett are among the high-profile names set to appear in this year's slate of holiday films. Lacey Chabert, for her part, is set to appear in her record-breaking 12th Hallmark Christmas film.

Hallmark programming previously could only be streamed on Hallmark Movies Now. The streaming platform costs $5.99 per month or $59.99 annually.

Hallmark

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Peacock Premium currently costs $4.99 per month, while Peacock Premium Plus costs $9.99.