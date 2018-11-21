A Cup of Cheer! PEOPLE's Hallmark Christmas Movie Drinking Game

Hallmark Christmas movies have become an essential part of the holiday season. With 37 new films this year, which started airing on Oct. 27 (yes, before Halloween!), viewers have plenty of opportunities to share in the heartwarming Christmas magic that each movie offers.

Whether it’s a small-town business owner finding love while stranded during her December travels, or a New York City lawyer returning home for the holidays and rekindling a relationship with an old flame, Hallmark’s made-for-TV Christmas movies always pair holiday traditions (hot chocolate! ice staking! tree lightings!) with quintessential romantic comedy tropes (enemies turned lovers, falling for a high school sweetheart, kisses under the mistletoe).

Since many of the films share similar themes, PEOPLE has created a drinking game that lends itself perfectly to winter nights curled up on the couch, sipping eggnog or mulled wine, with a festive Hallmark movie on the TV.

Feel free to also apply the rules to Lifetime’s Christmas slate, Netflix’s holiday originals (A Christmas Prince 2!) and UPtv’s merry and bright programming. Get creative, but don’t land yourself on the naughty list!

Take a drink if…