Hallmark’s “Christmas in July” Movie Marathon Has Landed — Here’s How to Stream It for Free

Looking for some holiday cheer in the middle of summer? The Hallmark Channel has you covered. The lifestyle TV channel, known for its romantic comedies, announced back in June that it would release its annual “Keepsake Christmas” program in July. The lineup, called "Christmas in July," includes 17 days worth of holiday films airing today until Sunday, July 26.

During the marathon, fans can catch 190 Hallmark classics such as Christmas at the Palace, The Nine Lives of Christmas, A Christmas Duet, Christmas in Rome, and Christmas at Dollywood, featuring many Hallmark regulars such as Danica McKellar, Lacey Chabert, Brooke D'Orsay, and Eric Mabius.

If you don’t have cable TV (or the Hallmark Channel isn’t included in your cable package), you can still watch Hallmark’s holiday movie marathon online. Just sign up for a free trial with a cable streaming service such as Philo.

Stream It! “Christmas in July” by the Hallmark Channel, free with trial or subscription ($20 per month); philo.com

Viewers will not only be able to stream Hallmark’s movies live using Philo, but also catch them on-demand whenever they wish. At $20 per month after the free trial period, Philo is the cheapest option if you want to continue an online cable streaming subscription. Of course, it isn’t the only streaming service that carries the Hallmark Channel: Fans can also watch with Sling TV or Fubo TV, both of which offer seven-day free trials as well.

The “Christmas in July” broadcast joins a long line of entertainment programs released during the COVID-19 crisis, which has led to an increased call for at-home and video-on-demand entertainment. This month’s programming isn’t Hallmark’s first holiday movie marathon of 2020, either — the channel also aired its “We Need a Little Christmas" marathon, which included 27 original holiday films, back in March as a response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Hallmark’s March lineup, however, pales in comparison to “Christmas in July,” which will air 190 movies over the course of 17 days. Take a look at the complete list of holiday movies you can catch on Hallmark until July 26, and start streaming now.