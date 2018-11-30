Hallmark Announces Two Original Hanukkah Movies to Air Next Year

The Hallmark Channel is adding some diversity to its round-up of holiday movies.

Crown Media, which owns the beloved network as well as Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, announced on Thursday that it will air two new Hanukkah-themed movies next year. The films are in very early stages of development, Forbes reports.

One of them, titled Holiday Date, is currently being written. A company spokesperson told the outlet it will have elements of Christmas and the Jewish holiday because they overlap in 2019. Details of the other film have yet to be released.

According to Forbes, this will be the first Hanukkah TV movie since 2012’s Hitched for the Holidays, which was about a couple who pretend to be together to appease their families but end up falling in love for real.

Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries released itheir annual, highly anticipated movie lineup at the end of September. The 35 new flicks, which are sure to tug at your heartstrings, include names like Christmas at Pemberley Manor, Christmas In Love, Road to Christmas with stars like LeAnn Rimes and Chad Michael Murray.

The seasonal specials started on Oct. 27 and continue through Dec. 29.