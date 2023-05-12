'Ride' Star Tiera Skovbye Reveals the Wardrobe Malfunction You Didn't See During That Date Scene (Exclusive)

The stars of Hallmark Channel's latest drama series share a hilarious behind-the-scenes moment

By Breanne L. Heldman
Published on May 12, 2023 10:56 AM

Not every date goes perfectly — even on TV.

In last Sunday's episode of Ride on Hallmark Channel, Missy (Tiera Skovbye) and Gus (Tyler Jacob Moore) finally went on their first date. If you don't count the end of the night when Missy turned her head as Gus tried to kiss her, it all appeared to go swimmingly (as you can see in the clip above).

But behind the scenes was another story. A hysterical one.

"I was wearing this beautiful Zimmerman dress and it has all the buttons down the front," Skovbye, 28, tells PEOPLE. "We're sitting there doing the date scene and I inhaled, and I popped a button, and it flew across the table and hit Tyler in the face!"

Tiera Skovbye and Tyler Jacob Moore on Hallmark Channel's Ride
Hallmark Channel

Moore was unphased by the wardrobe malfunction. "He didn't flinch at all," Skovbye recalls. "He literally kept going like nothing happened. I was like, 'A button just hit you in the face!' I broke. I was laughing."

"I did not break character and just kept doing the scene, but the second we fully realized what had just happened, we both just lost it," Moore tells PEOPLE. "I thought maybe the camera didn't pick up the flying button, or it hitting me in the face, and we could get away with it. But unbeknownst to either of us, the now large gap in her dress where the missing button should have been made the take unusable."

Moore, who served in the U.S. military before becoming an actor, adds: "The Army uniquely prepared me for a lot in my acting career, but it didn't prepare me for that!"

Tiera Skovbye and Tyler Jacob Moore on Hallmark Channel's Ride
Hallmark Channel

According to Skovbye, the crew quickly found the button and sewed it back onto the dress.

"I was like, 'OK, I guess I can't move in this dress. I guess I'm just staying very still,'" she says.

Still laughing, the Riverdale alum admits, "That's exactly what would happen to Tiera on a date. That kind of thing would happen to me for sure. I was like, 'Well, this is so embarrassing.'"

As for that rebuffed kiss? We're hoping Skovbye will address it with this author on Friday at 1 p.m. ET during a Facebook Live chat on Hallmark Channel's page.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Ride airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on Hallmark Channel.

Related Articles
Deidre Hall’s 5,000th episode of Days of Our Lives
Deidre Hall Reflects on 5,000 'Days of Our Lives' Episodes, Including Scorching a Church the Day of Her Son's Birth
DEBBIE (GEORGIA) & OUSSAMA (MOROCCO) 90 Day fiance
'90 Day' 's Oussama Says 'I Don't Love' Debbie and 'There Is No More Future' After Green Card Reveal
Karen Duffy
Karen 'Duff' Duffy Reflects on the End of MTV News, Says Media Today Is 'Like a Snake Eating Itself'
Jersey Shore: Angelina Asked Vinny for His Sperm Not Long Before Engagement to Vinny 2.0
'Jersey Shore' : Angelina Asked Vinny for His Sperm Not Long Before Getting Engaged to Vinny 2.0
Joseph Lee
Joseph Lee on His Evolution from Midwestern Only Child to L.A. 'Beefcake': 'I'm Full of Immense Gratitude'
andrew rannells
'Girls5Eva' 's Andrew Rannells Reveals Why He Doesn't Want to Have Kids: 'But I'm Happy If You Do' (Exclusive)
HBO's "White House Plumbers" New York Premiere
Lena Headey's 'Game of Thrones' Success Made Her Wonder 'What Do I Do' After the Show Ended (Exclusive)
the full monty original series on hulu
See 'The Full Monty' Stars Make 'the Greatest Comeback' in First Trailer for New Sequel Series (Exclusive)
Kim Zolciak-Biermann, Brielle Biermann, Ariana Biermann
Kim Zolciak-Biermann's Daughters Brielle and Ariana Have 'No Drama' with Kroy: 'They Want a Relationship'
Young & the Restless Lauralee Bell BTS
Lauralee Bell Celebrates 'Y&R' 50th Anniversary with Behind-the-Scenes Video: 'Cheers to Crimson Lights'
MAFS: Nicole Demands Answers from Chris About Their Marriage Ahead of 'Looming' Decision Day
'MAFS' : Nicole Wants Answers from Chris About Living Together — but He'd Rather 'Just Focus' on Decision Day
Kroy Biermann and Kim Zolciak-Biermann
'Everyone' Around Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann 'Expects' Their Divorce to 'Get Really Bad': Source
Beverly Hills, CA - *** web embargo expires May 10th 6.49 pm pst 2023 ****EXCLUSIVE* Chase Sui's ex, Charles Melton, is seen with his arm around his new girlfriend Chloe Bennett while shopping in Beverly Hills. The Riverdale star was seen in loose parachute style pants and a long sleeved crew as he walked with his arm around the Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. star. Melton was briefly linked to Chase Sui after his split from his Riverdale costar Camila Mendes. Pictured: Charles Melton BACKGRID USA 8 MAY 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
'Riverdale' 's Charles Melton and 'Dave' 's Chloe Bennet Have 'Been Quietly Dating for a Few Months': Source
THE BOLD TYPE -- "The Truth Will Set you Free" Episode 414 -- Pictured: (l-r) Sam Page as Richard Hunter, Meghann Fahy as Sutton Brady -- (Photo by: Jonathan Wenk/Freeform/Universal Television/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
Sam Page Says 'Hell Yes' to Potential 'Bold Type' Reboot and Teases His and Meghann Fahy's Idea for a Spinoff
STEVE HARVEY, SHERRI SHEPHERD
Sherri Shepherd Recalls Dismal 'Family Feud' Run: 'Steve Harvey Actually Said I Was 1 of the 3 Worst Players'
Kroy Biermann and Kim Zolciak-Biermann are seen arriving outside the Post Malone concert at State Farm Arena on October 18, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann's Financial Woes Led to Divorce: 'It Was Way Too Much Pressure' (Source)