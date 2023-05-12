'Ride' Star Tiera Skovbye Reveals the Wardrobe Malfunction You Didn't See During That Date Scene (Exclusive)

Not every date goes perfectly — even on TV.

In last Sunday's episode of Ride on Hallmark Channel, Missy (Tiera Skovbye) and Gus (Tyler Jacob Moore) finally went on their first date. If you don't count the end of the night when Missy turned her head as Gus tried to kiss her, it all appeared to go swimmingly (as you can see in the clip above).

But behind the scenes was another story. A hysterical one.

"I was wearing this beautiful Zimmerman dress and it has all the buttons down the front," Skovbye, 28, tells PEOPLE. "We're sitting there doing the date scene and I inhaled, and I popped a button, and it flew across the table and hit Tyler in the face!"

Moore was unphased by the wardrobe malfunction. "He didn't flinch at all," Skovbye recalls. "He literally kept going like nothing happened. I was like, 'A button just hit you in the face!' I broke. I was laughing."

"I did not break character and just kept doing the scene, but the second we fully realized what had just happened, we both just lost it," Moore tells PEOPLE. "I thought maybe the camera didn't pick up the flying button, or it hitting me in the face, and we could get away with it. But unbeknownst to either of us, the now large gap in her dress where the missing button should have been made the take unusable."

Moore, who served in the U.S. military before becoming an actor, adds: "The Army uniquely prepared me for a lot in my acting career, but it didn't prepare me for that!"

According to Skovbye, the crew quickly found the button and sewed it back onto the dress.

"I was like, 'OK, I guess I can't move in this dress. I guess I'm just staying very still,'" she says.

Still laughing, the Riverdale alum admits, "That's exactly what would happen to Tiera on a date. That kind of thing would happen to me for sure. I was like, 'Well, this is so embarrassing.'"

As for that rebuffed kiss? We're hoping Skovbye will address it with this author on Friday at 1 p.m. ET during a Facebook Live chat on Hallmark Channel's page.

Ride airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on Hallmark Channel.