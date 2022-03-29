Hallmark Channel Renews Chesapeake Shores for a Sixth and Final Season

Chesapeake Shores is set to debut its sixth and final season this summer

It's a sad day for Chesapeake Shores fans.

On Tuesday, the Hallmark Channel announced the sixth season renewal for the beloved series. Season 6 will also mark Chesapeake Shores' last.

"With a top-notch ensemble cast and creative team, Chesapeake Shores has shared stories that are relatable, poignant and unforgettable," Laurie Ferneau, SVP Programming, Series, said in a statement. "We look forward to honoring the journey viewers have been on with the O'Briens with one final, special season."

Stars Meghan Ory, Treat Williams, Robert Buckley, Barbara Niven, Laci J. Mailey, Emilie Ullerup, Brendan Penny and Andrew Francis are all expected to return for the final season, which will be comprised of 10 episodes. It's set to premiere sometime this summer.

Chesapeake Shores premiered on the Hallmark Channel in 2016. Based on author Sherryl Woods' (Sweet Magnolias) book series of the same name, the popular show follows the lives of four generations of O'Brien family members after eldest daughter Abby (Ory) returns home.

Chesapeake Shores Credit: Ricardo Hubbs/Crown Media

Fans previously bid farewell to star Jesse Metcalfe, who left the show in August 2021 after five seasons.

Metcalfe told Entertainment Tonight he "felt that there wasn't really anything else [he] could do with the character" of Trace Riley.

"Life's all about growth. I tend to put myself in challenging situations because I feel like that's the fastest way to grow," the 43-year-old actor said after his departure.

"No one saw this decision coming for me to leave Chesapeake, but sometimes the hardest decisions are the best ones to make and the ones that you grow the most from," he added. "I think this is one of those decisions."

Chesapeake Shores Credit: David Astorga/Crown Media

Chesapeake Shores' fifth season ended on a cliffhanger.

Fans saw Connor's (Andrew Francis) fate put into question as he collapsed while suffering an apparent heart attack. Additionally, it's unknown whether Megan (Barbara Niven) chose to travel the world with her ex-husband Mick (Williams) and whether Abby (Ory) chose Evan (Buckley) or Jay (Greyston Holt).

Ahead of the show's sixth season renewal, Williams reacted to SpoilerTV's report that Chesapeake Shores was already renewed for season 6 and set to begin production in April. "This is interesting. @hallmarkchannel," the Everwood alum, 70, tweeted.

Per Showbiz Cheatsheet, Ory wrote in a now-deleted Instagram Story: "Sorry @spoilertvphotos but if this is true @hallmarkchannel has not shared with me!! I like your positivity though!"