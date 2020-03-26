Hallmark Channel Announces Free 30-Day Trial to Stream Your Favorite Series and Movies

Image zoom Crown Media

Running out of content to stream? Hallmark Channel is here to save the day.

On Thursday, Crown Media Family Networks announced new efforts to provide feel-good entertainment for Americans practicing social distancing at home as the coronavirus spreads across the country.

The company is offering new users a free 30-day trial to its SVOD platform, Hallmark Movies Now. The service, which is now doubling up on its popular Christmas movie offerings, features hundreds of hours of Hallmark series and movies. You can sign up here.

Hallmark Publishing is also offering a free e-book, A Country Wedding, on its website in addition to hosting a virtual book club about the novel on Facebook. Select e-book titles are available for $0.99.

And if you enjoyed last weekend’s Christmas movie marathon, you’re in luck: The network is reprising the stunt with another holiday movie event.

Hallmark Channel’s second “We Need a Little Christmas” marathon kicks off this Friday and goes through Sunday. And its sister network will be joining in on the holiday cheer — Hallmark Movies & Mysteries will air its own lineup of original Christmas movies Friday through Sunday.

For those who don’t have cable, you can stream the Hallmark Channel via services such as Sling TV and FuboTV.

As of Thursday morning, there are now at least 68,534 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States, and 990 people in the country have died from coronavirus-related illness.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.