Hallmark Channel's 2021 Holiday Movie Lineup Features Candace Cameron Bure, Tamera Mowry and More

Hallmark Channel's "Countdown to Christmas" and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries' "Miracles of Christmas" launch Oct. 22

With yuletide season approaching, Hallmark Channel has fans covered.

Crown Media Family Networks on Wednesday announced the first few weeks of original movie premieres for this year's "Countdown to Christmas" and "Miracles of Christmas" programming events on Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, respectively. (The full lineup includes a whopping 41 originals flicks.)

The "Countdown to Christmas" slate features the return of fan-favorite stars as well as multiple mini cast reunions.

Kicking off the seasonal affair on Oct. 22., Danica McKellar will reunite with her former Wonder Years costar Jason Hervey in You, Me & The Christmas Trees. The following month, Candace Cameron Bure teams up with her former Fuller House costar John Brotherton for The Christmas Contest.

Fellow Hallmark Channel returnees Tamera Mowry-Housley will star in The Santa Stakeout, Lacey Chabert in Christmas at Castle Hart and Jonathan Bennett in The Christmas House 2: Deck Those Halls.

candace cameron-bure, Tamera Mowry, Jonathan Bennett Credit: Paul Archuleta/Getty Images; Paul Archuleta/Getty Images; Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

The fun continues with Hallmark Movies & Mysteries' "Miracles of Christmas" programming featuring even more holiday-themed films, including The Christmas Bond starring Holly Robinson Peete and The Christmas Promise with Torrey DeVitto.

This season, Hallmark Channel is also welcoming a new host of faces. The additions include Destiny's Child's Michelle Williams, Jordin Sparks, Ashleigh Murray, Loretta Devine, Luke James, Basil Wallace, Katee Sackhoff, Patrick Sabongui and Terry O'Quinn.

Starting Oct. 22, Hallmark Channel will debut new movies every Friday through Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries' films will premiere every Saturday at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

Keep scrolling to see the official lineup so far (more premieres will be announced soon).

Hallmark Channel's "Countdown to Christmas"

Oct. 22

You, Me & The Christmas Trees

Stars: Danica McKellar, Benjamin Ayres, Jason Hervey

Oct. 23

Boyfriends of Christmas Past

Stars: Catherine Haena Kim, Raymond Ablack, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee

Oct. 24

The Santa Stakeout

Stars: Tamera Mowry-Housely, Paul Campbell, Joe Pantoliano

Oct. 29

Christmas in Harmony

Stars: Ashleigh Murray, Luke James, Loretta Devine, Michelle Williams, Basil Wallace

Oct. 30

Coyote Creek Christmas

Stars: Janel Parrish and Ryan Paevey

Oct. 31

Christmas Sail

Stars: Katee Sackhoff, Patrick Sabongui, Terry O'Quinn

Nov. 5

Open by Christmas

Stars: Alison Sweeney, Erica Durance, Brennan Elliott

Nov. 6

Next Stop, Christmas

Stars: Lyndsy Fonseca, Chandler Massey, Lea Thompson, Christopher Lloyd

Nov. 7

A Christmas Treasure

Stars: Jordin Sparks and Michael Xavier

TBD

Christmas at Castle Hart

Stars: Lacey Chabert and Stuart Townsend

The Christmas Contest

Stars: Candace Cameron Bure, John Brotherton, Barbara Niven



The Christmas House 2: Deck Those Halls

Stars: Robert Buckley, Ana Ayora, Jonathan Bennett, Sharon Lawrence, Treat Williams, Brad Harder

The Nine Kittens of Christmas

Stars: Brandon Routh, Kimberley Sustad, Gregory Harrison

Sister Swap: A Hometown Holiday & Sister Swap: Christmas in the City

Stars: Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Ashley Williams, Mark Deklin, Keith Robinson, Susan Yeagley, Kevin Nealon

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries' "Miracles of Christmas Lineup:

Oct. 23

Christmas In My Heart

Stars: Heather Hemmens, Luke Macfarlane, Sheryl Lee Ralph

Oct. 30

The Christmas Promise

Stars: Torrey DeVitto Dylan Bruce, Patrick Duffy, Greyston Holt

Nov. 6

Debbie Macomber's A Mrs. Miracle Christmas

Stars: Kaitlin Doubleday, Steve Lund, Caroline Rhea