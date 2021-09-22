Hallmark Channel's 2021 Holiday Movie Lineup Features Candace Cameron Bure, Tamera Mowry and More
Hallmark Channel's "Countdown to Christmas" and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries' "Miracles of Christmas" launch Oct. 22
With yuletide season approaching, Hallmark Channel has fans covered.
Crown Media Family Networks on Wednesday announced the first few weeks of original movie premieres for this year's "Countdown to Christmas" and "Miracles of Christmas" programming events on Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, respectively. (The full lineup includes a whopping 41 originals flicks.)
The "Countdown to Christmas" slate features the return of fan-favorite stars as well as multiple mini cast reunions.
Kicking off the seasonal affair on Oct. 22., Danica McKellar will reunite with her former Wonder Years costar Jason Hervey in You, Me & The Christmas Trees. The following month, Candace Cameron Bure teams up with her former Fuller House costar John Brotherton for The Christmas Contest.
Fellow Hallmark Channel returnees Tamera Mowry-Housley will star in The Santa Stakeout, Lacey Chabert in Christmas at Castle Hart and Jonathan Bennett in The Christmas House 2: Deck Those Halls.
Former Back to the Future castmates Lea Thompson and Christopher Lloyd are set to make an onscreen reunion in Next Stop, Christmas, which also features How I Met You Mother's Lyndsy Fonseca and Days of Our Lives' Chandler Massey. Sisters Ashley Williams and Kimberly Williams-Paisley will star alongside each other in two different interconnected movies.
The fun continues with Hallmark Movies & Mysteries' "Miracles of Christmas" programming featuring even more holiday-themed films, including The Christmas Bond starring Holly Robinson Peete and The Christmas Promise with Torrey DeVitto.
This season, Hallmark Channel is also welcoming a new host of faces. The additions include Destiny's Child's Michelle Williams, Jordin Sparks, Ashleigh Murray, Loretta Devine, Luke James, Basil Wallace, Katee Sackhoff, Patrick Sabongui and Terry O'Quinn.
Starting Oct. 22, Hallmark Channel will debut new movies every Friday through Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries' films will premiere every Saturday at 10 p.m. ET/PT.
Keep scrolling to see the official lineup so far (more premieres will be announced soon).
Hallmark Channel's "Countdown to Christmas"
Oct. 22
You, Me & The Christmas Trees
Stars: Danica McKellar, Benjamin Ayres, Jason Hervey
Oct. 23
Boyfriends of Christmas Past
Stars: Catherine Haena Kim, Raymond Ablack, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee
Oct. 24
The Santa Stakeout
Stars: Tamera Mowry-Housely, Paul Campbell, Joe Pantoliano
Oct. 29
Christmas in Harmony
Stars: Ashleigh Murray, Luke James, Loretta Devine, Michelle Williams, Basil Wallace
Oct. 30
Coyote Creek Christmas
Stars: Janel Parrish and Ryan Paevey
Oct. 31
Christmas Sail
Stars: Katee Sackhoff, Patrick Sabongui, Terry O'Quinn
Nov. 5
Open by Christmas
Stars: Alison Sweeney, Erica Durance, Brennan Elliott
Nov. 6
Next Stop, Christmas
Stars: Lyndsy Fonseca, Chandler Massey, Lea Thompson, Christopher Lloyd
Nov. 7
A Christmas Treasure
Stars: Jordin Sparks and Michael Xavier
TBD
Christmas at Castle Hart
Stars: Lacey Chabert and Stuart Townsend
The Christmas Contest
Stars: Candace Cameron Bure, John Brotherton, Barbara Niven
The Christmas House 2: Deck Those Halls
Stars: Robert Buckley, Ana Ayora, Jonathan Bennett, Sharon Lawrence, Treat Williams, Brad Harder
The Nine Kittens of Christmas
Stars: Brandon Routh, Kimberley Sustad, Gregory Harrison
Sister Swap: A Hometown Holiday & Sister Swap: Christmas in the City
Stars: Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Ashley Williams, Mark Deklin, Keith Robinson, Susan Yeagley, Kevin Nealon
Hallmark Movies & Mysteries' "Miracles of Christmas Lineup:
Oct. 23
Christmas In My Heart
Stars: Heather Hemmens, Luke Macfarlane, Sheryl Lee Ralph
Oct. 30
The Christmas Promise
Stars: Torrey DeVitto Dylan Bruce, Patrick Duffy, Greyston Holt
Nov. 6
Debbie Macomber's A Mrs. Miracle Christmas
Stars: Kaitlin Doubleday, Steve Lund, Caroline Rhea
TBD
The Christmas Bond
Stars: Holly Robinson Peete, Lyriq Bent, Nik Sanchez