Hallmark Channel's 2022 Christmas in July Slate Features 3 All-New Movies

Corbin Bleu and Vanessa Lengies are among the stars appearing in new Hallmark Channel holiday films premiering during the annual "Christmas in July" programming event

Thanks to the Hallmark Channel, Christmas has come a bit earlier this year!

On Wednesday, Crown Media Family Networks announced its annual "Christmas in July" programming event is returning to Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. The weeklong event, running June 24–July 30, will air holiday-themed movies around the clock.

For this year's holiday extravaganza, three new original films are joining the lineup: My Grown-Up Christmas List, Campfire Christmas and Christmas in Toyland.

My Grown-Up Christmas List, starring Kayla Wallace (When Calls the Heart) and Kevin McGarry (The Wedding Veil), premieres on July 9. According to the network, the movie follows journalist Taylor (Wallace) and military man Luke (McGarry) as they "share a special bond that grows between them over the course of five Christmases that they spend together and apart."

Premiering on July 16, Campfire Christmas stars Tori Anderson (NCIS: Hawai'i), Corbin Bleu (Love, for Real) and Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman (Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.). "Romance rekindles for Peyton (Anderson) and her closest friends when her parents decide to host a holiday-themed reunion before selling their family-owned summer camp," according to a synopsis of the movie, which is the network's first-ever holiday film to feature a Christmas in July theme.

Lastly, Christmas in Toyland premieres on July 23. Vanessa Lengies (Turner & Hooch) and Jesse Hutch (Batwoman) star in the film.

"To save hundreds of jobs right before Christmas," a description begins, "a data analyst (Lengies) and toy store manager (Hutch) must work together to keep the in-store experience alive."

