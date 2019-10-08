Hallmark Channel Announces First-Ever 'Christmas Con' and More Holiday Events Across the Country

‘Tis the season!

On Tuesday, Crown Media Family Networks announced a new initiative, Hallmark Channel’s Hometown Christmas. The annual event will “honor towns where the Christmas spirit knows no bounds.”

On Tuesday, Crown Media Family Networks announced a new initiative, Hallmark Channel’s Hometown Christmas. The annual event will “honor towns where the Christmas spirit knows no bounds.”

On Tuesday, Crown Media Family Networks announced a new initiative, Hallmark Channel’s Hometown Christmas. The annual event will “honor towns where the Christmas spirit knows no bounds.”

The event includes Hallmark Channel’s first-ever “Christmas Con,” a three-day Christmas extravaganza to be held at the Expo Center in Edison, New Jersey on Nov. 8-10.

RELATED: Lori Loughlin’s When Calls the Heart Costar Paul Greene Says He Supports Her ‘No Matter What’

Talent set to appear includes Lacey Chabert, who is starring in her eighth Christmas movie for Hallmark Channel, Christmas in Rome, which premieres Nov. 30. The list also includes Chad Michael Murray, Jonathan Bennett, Cameron Mathison, Nikki DeLoach, Alicia Witt, Jackée Harry, Erin Krakow, Paul Greene, Jack Wagner, Ryan Paevey, Andrew Walker, Rachel Boston, Holly Robinson Peete, and Melissa Claire Egan.

Image zoom Alexx Henry/ Crown Media

RELATED: A Cup of Cheer! PEOPLE’s Hallmark Christmas Movie Drinking Game

Other Hometown Christmas events include “Christmas Comes Early to David City, Nebraska,” a town square event and tree-lighting on Oct. 30 to honor the birthplace of Joyce C. Hall, founder of Hallmark Cards.

Crown Media’s Hallmark Drama will also travel to Beauregard, Alabama, a town ravaged by EF3 tornadoes in March, as part of a team that will build 15 new homes to replace those devastated by the storm in a new special, Project Christmas Joy, premiering Dec. 10.

Image zoom Crown Media

RELATED: Kristin Chenoweth and Kathie Lee Gifford Lead Hallmark’s Holiday Movie Lineup — See the Full List

“From North Pole, Alaska to Santa Claus, Indiana, and everywhere in between, America’s small towns and cities at Christmastime remind us of what it’s truly like to live in a holiday-haven worthy of a Hallmark movie,” said Bill Abbott, President & CEO, Crown Media Family Networks.

“Our goal is to highlight cities and towns that reflect the true meaning of the holiday spirit and show the goodness in our country and our communities that is sometimes overlooked,” he continued.