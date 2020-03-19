Hallmark Is Airing a Christmas Movie Marathon for Viewers Staying Home amid Coronavirus

Christmas is coming early this year!

As people stay home and practice social-distancing to limit the spread of the coronavirus, Hallmark is doing its part to help viewers pass the time with a special Christmas movie marathon weekend.

On Thursday, the network announced “We Need a Little Christmas,” a marathon featuring fan-favorite “Countdown to Christmas” movies.

Starting Friday at 12 p.m. ET/PT, Hallmark will air 27 original holiday films, starting with Candace Cameron Bure‘s A Christmas Detour. The marathon continues throughout the weekend with Crown for Christmas, A Very Merry Mix-Up, Christmas at Dollywood and more.

The marathon will end Sunday at 6 p.m. ET/PT with Christmas in Rome.

As of Thursday, there are at least 8,317 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States. Many states and cities have closed schools, including New York City, the largest school district in the country. States have also begun closing restaurants and bars to help encourage individuals to stay home and avoid large group gatherings. Worldwide, there are now 227,755 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 9,274 deaths.

For the full schedule, see below:

FRIDAY, MARCH 20

12:00 p.m. ET/PT: A Christmas Detour

2:00 p.m. ET/PT: Holiday Date

4:00 p.m. ET/PT: A Christmas Love Story

6:00 p.m. ET/PT: Mingle All the Way

8:00 p.m. ET/PT: Christmas Under Wraps

10:00 p.m. ET/PT: Crown for Christmas

SATURDAY, MARCH 21

12:00 a.m. ET/PT: The Christmas Cottage

2:00 a.m. ET/PT: A Royal Christmas

3:30 a.m. ET/PT: Marry Me at Christmas

5:00 a.m. ET/PT: A Very Merry Mix-Up

7:00 a.m. ET/PT: Christmas at Graceland: Home for the Holidays

9:00 a.m. ET/PT: Snow Bride

11:00 a.m. ET/PT: Switched for Christmas

1:00 p.m. ET/PT: Christmas at Dollywood

3:00 p.m. ET/PT: The Nine Lives of Christmas

5:00 p.m. ET/PT: Christmas at the Plaza

7:00 p.m. ET/PT: Christmas Town

SUNDAY, MARCH 22

12:00 a.m. ET/PT: Picture a Perfect Christmas

2:00 a.m. ET/PT: The Sweetest Christmas

4:00 a.m. ET/PT: Coming Home for Christmas

6:00 a.m. ET/PT: Christmas Wishes & Mistletoe Kisses

8:00 a.m. ET/PT: Pride, Prejudice & Mistletoe

10:00 a.m. ET/PT: Christmas in Evergreen: Tidings of Joy

12:00 p.m. ET/PT: A Shoe Addict’s Christmas

2:00 p.m. ET/PT: Christmas Under the Stars

4:00 p.m. ET/PT: Write Before Christmas

6:00 p.m. ET/PT: Christmas in Rome

