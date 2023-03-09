Hallmark Announces New 'Aurora Teagarden' Movie After Candace Cameron Bure's GAC Move

Hallmark's Aurora Teagarden saga will continue without Candace Cameron Bure.

On Thursday, the network announced a new movie in the series called Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Something New. News of another installment in the collection comes almost a year after Bure, 46, left Hallmark for a production/acting megadeal the Great American Family channel.

Though Bure played Teagarden, that won't be a problem in Something New, as the film is a prequel to all of the previously-released Aurora Teagarden films. A young Aurora will be played by Skyler Samuels, the Scream Queens alum who previously played Gabby Petito in Lifetime's The Gabby Petito Story.

Roy Rochlin/WireImage

The Something New plot will follow a young Aurora serving as the maid of honor in a friend's wedding. When the groom goes missing and a body is found, Aurora is shocked to find the groom may not be exactly who he seems.

The prequel film is intended to satisfy the craving for more Teagarden mystery content. "Our viewers have been waiting for more adventures with Aurora and her friends — what better way to do that than to take them back to when the young, amateur sleuth was just coming into her own?" Emily Merlin, Development Manager of Programming at Hallmark Media said in a statement. "The Aurora Teagarden franchise is a fan favorite and we're excited to share this new chapter with viewers."

Bure's last appearance as Teagarden was in 2022. That April, after more than 20 movies at Hallmark, Bure announced she'd be joining Great American Family.

She previously applauded GAC for their "traditional" content. "I think that Great American Family will keep traditional marriage at the core," she said when asked about future diversity at the network. Bure came under fire for the comments from fans and fellow celebrities. She later responded that the backlash "absolutely breaks my heart that anyone would ever think I intentionally would want to offend and hurt anyone."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Something New does not yet have a premiere date.