Hallmark Announces New 'Aurora Teagarden' Movie After Candace Cameron Bure's GAC Move

Scream Queens alum Skyler Samuels will step into the shoes of Aurora after Candace Cameron Bure left Hallmark for Great American Family

By
Published on March 9, 2023 12:00 PM
candace cameron bure, Marilu Henner
Photo: Crown Media United States, LLC

Hallmark's Aurora Teagarden saga will continue without Candace Cameron Bure.

On Thursday, the network announced a new movie in the series called Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Something New. News of another installment in the collection comes almost a year after Bure, 46, left Hallmark for a production/acting megadeal the Great American Family channel.

Though Bure played Teagarden, that won't be a problem in Something New, as the film is a prequel to all of the previously-released Aurora Teagarden films. A young Aurora will be played by Skyler Samuels, the Scream Queens alum who previously played Gabby Petito in Lifetime's The Gabby Petito Story.

Skyler Samuels
Roy Rochlin/WireImage

The Something New plot will follow a young Aurora serving as the maid of honor in a friend's wedding. When the groom goes missing and a body is found, Aurora is shocked to find the groom may not be exactly who he seems.

The prequel film is intended to satisfy the craving for more Teagarden mystery content. "Our viewers have been waiting for more adventures with Aurora and her friends — what better way to do that than to take them back to when the young, amateur sleuth was just coming into her own?" Emily Merlin, Development Manager of Programming at Hallmark Media said in a statement. "The Aurora Teagarden franchise is a fan favorite and we're excited to share this new chapter with viewers."

Bure's last appearance as Teagarden was in 2022. That April, after more than 20 movies at Hallmark, Bure announced she'd be joining Great American Family.

She previously applauded GAC for their "traditional" content. "I think that Great American Family will keep traditional marriage at the core," she said when asked about future diversity at the network. Bure came under fire for the comments from fans and fellow celebrities. She later responded that the backlash "absolutely breaks my heart that anyone would ever think I intentionally would want to offend and hurt anyone."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Something New does not yet have a premiere date.

Related Articles
Great American Family's Christmas
What Is Great American Family? Everything to Know About the Hallmark Channel Competitor
Lev Bure, Candace Cameron, Maksim Bure, Natasha Bure and Valeri Bure attend Natasha Bure "Let's Be Real" Los Angeles book launch party at Eden By Eden Sassoon on March 24, 2017 in Los Angeles, California
Candace Cameron Bure's 3 Kids: Everything to Know
Candace Cameron Bure visit Hallmark Channel's "Home & Family" at Universal Studios Hollywood
Candace Cameron Bure Leaves Hallmark and Signs Deal With GAC Media, Including Christmas Programming
JODIE SWEETIN, CANDACE CAMERON BURE
Jodie Sweetin and More Stars React to Candace Cameron Bure's Controversial 'Traditional Marriage' Remark
Maren Morris, Candace Cameron Bure
Maren Morris Responds to Candace Cameron Bure's 'Traditional Marriage' Remark: 'Make DJ Gay Again'
Danica McKellar, Neal Bledsoe
Danica McKellar Says She Sees Candace Cameron Bure's Marriage Comments Differently Than Neal Bledsoe 
UNIVERSAL CITY, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 26: Actor Trevor Donovan visits Hallmark Channel's "Home & Family" at Universal Studios Hollywood on April 26, 2021 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images); UNIVERSAL CITY, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 17: Actress Candace Cameron Bure visit Hallmark Channel's "Home & Family" at Universal Studios Hollywood on September 17, 2020 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)
Trevor Donovan Says People Should 'Be and Believe What They Want' amid Great American Family Controversy
Candace Cameron Bure photographed by Melissa Coulier
Candace Cameron Bure Says Great American Family Projects Will Focus on 'Traditional Marriage'
Jodie Sweetin, Candace Cameron-Bure
Jodie Sweetin Says She's an LGBTQ Ally 'Whether People Like It' After Candace Cameron Bure Comments
PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 10: Neal Bledsoe attends a special screening of Hallmark's "Unthinkably Good Things" at The Athenaeum on August 10, 2022 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images); UNIVERSAL CITY, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 17: Actress Candace Cameron Bure visit Hallmark Channel's "Home & Family" at Universal Studios Hollywood on September 17, 2020 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images);
Neal Bledsoe Exits Great American Family in Support of LGBTQ Community After Candace Cameron Bure Drama
Candace Cameron Bure photographed by Melissa Coulier
Candace Cameron Bure Says Backlash at 'Traditional Marriage' Comment 'Absolutely Breaks My Heart'
Jojo Siwa, Candace Cameron Bure
JoJo Siwa Calls Candace Cameron Bure's Comments About 'Traditional' Marriage 'Rude and Hurtful'
Hallmark Media Celebrates A Star-Studded Kickoff Of 'Countdown To Christmas' With A Special Screening Of "A Holiday Spectacular" Featuring The World Famous Rockettes
Jonathan Bennett Praises Hallmark's 'Unwavering Support' of LGBTQ+ Stories amid Candace Cameron Bure Backlash
OUTER BANKS (L to R) MADELYN CLINE as SARAH CAMERON, RUDY PANKOW as JJ, JONATHAN DAVISS as POPE, CHASE STOKES as JOHN B and MADISON BAILEY as KIARA in episode 210 of OUTER BANKS
The Cast of 'Outer Banks' : Everything to Know
Royal Christmas
The Best Hallmark Christmas Movies to Watch Now
Great American Family's Christmas
Great American Family Christmas Movies 2022: Here's When All 18 Movies Premiere