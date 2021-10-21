See Hallmark's Full 2021 Christmas Slate: The Details on All 41 New Holiday Movies

It's a holly, jolly day: Hallmark has announced the schedule and details for all 41 of their 2021 original holiday movies

Got plans for the next few months? Because Hallmark has a few ideas for you. Forty-one, to be precise.

Hallmark has announced its full plans for the holiday season, including 41 original movies premiering across their multiple networks: Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and the Hallmark Movies Now streaming app. And the action starts... Friday! (Halloween who? Don't know her.)

Of course, Hallmark regulars like Lacey Chabert (in her record 11th Christmas movie for the network), Candace Cameron Bure, Holly Robinson Peete, Janel Parrish, Merritt Patterson, Andrew Walker and Niall Matter all have movies. And newcomers this season include Peter Gallagher, Train's Pat Monahan, George Lopez, Emily Osment, Inbar Lavi, Jake Epstein, Christa B. Allen, Julian Morris and Aloma Wright.

Below, get the full schedule, along with the network's official loglines:

"COUNTDOWN TO CHRISTMAS" ON HALLMARK CHANNEL

Friday, October 22, at 8 p.m.

You, Me & The Christmas Trees

Stars: Danica McKellar, Benjamin Ayres, Jason Hervey

Logline: Olivia is Connecticut's resident expert on evergreens who, just days before the holiday, agrees to help Jack, a fourth-generation Christmas tree farmer in Avon. A mysterious illness has befallen their firs, causing them to die out and threatening his family's 100-year business. As Olivia tries to get to the root of the problem and extends her stay in town, she and Jack spend more time together and feelings begin to develop.

Saturday, October 23, at 8 p.m.

Boyfriends of Christmas Past

Stars: Catherine Haena Kim, Raymond Ablack, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee

Logline: Leading up to Christmas, marketing executive, Lauren, is visited by the ghosts of four ex-boyfriends. She must learn to open her heart or risk losing her best friend, Nate.

Sunday, October 24, at 8 p.m.

The Santa Stakeout

Stars: Tamera Mowry-Housley, Paul Campbell, Joe Pantoliano

Logline: Tanya is a police detective who is reluctantly partnered with fellow detective Ryan to solve a recent string of heists taking place during high-profile holiday parties around town. They go undercover as newlyweds Tasha and Rupert, moving into the vacant house next to Mr. Miller, the jovial chair of the community's Christmas committee…and the prime suspect in the case. As Tanya and Ryan partake in the neighborhood's holiday happenings to keep up appearances and crack the case, they get swept up in Christmas. Before they know it, their cover story as a couple in love starts to become reality.

Friday, October 29, at 8 p.m.

Christmas in Harmony

Stars: Ashleigh Murray, Luke James, Loretta Devine, Michelle Williams, Basil Wallace

Logline: Harmony is tricked into auditioning for the Holiday Chorus — directed by an ex-boyfriend. By Christmas Eve, they could be harmonizing in the key of love.

Saturday, October 30, at 8 p.m.

Coyote Creek Christmas

Stars: Janel Parrish, Ryan Paevey

Logline: A "Christmas Around the World" party helps two people find love at home.

Sunday, October 31, at 8 p.m.:

Christmas Sail

Stars: Katee Sackhoff, Patrick Sabongui, Terry O'Quinn

Logline: When Liz returns home to take care of her estranged father she is determined to give her daughter a perfect Christmas and reconnects with her best friend.

Friday, November 5, at 8 p.m.

Gingerbread Miracle

Stars: Merritt Patterson, Jon Ecker

Logline: Two old friends from high school work together over Christmas to sell his uncle's Mexican bakery famous for its magical gingerbread cookies that grants wishes.

Saturday, November 6, at 8 p.m.

Next Stop, Christmas

Stars: Lyndsy Fonseca, Chandler Massey, Lea Thompson, Christopher Lloyd

Logline: Angie wonders what her life would be like if she had married a former boyfriend who became a famous sportscaster. She takes the train home to spend Christmas with her family and inexplicably finds herself 10 years in the past. With the advice of the train's enigmatic conductor, Angie has the chance to revisit that Christmas and learn what — and who — is truly important to her.

Sunday, November 7, at 8 p.m.

A Christmas Treasure

Stars: Jordin Sparks, Michael Xavier

Logline: After opening a 100-year-old time capsule and meeting a charming chef, Lou questions whether or not she should move to New York after Christmas and further her writing career.

Friday, November 12, at 8 p.m.

Open By Christmas

Stars: Alison Sweeney, Erica Durance, Brennan Elliott

Logline: When Nicky finds an unopened Christmas card from a high school secret admirer, she and her best friend Simone search to find and thank the anonymous author.

Saturday, November 13, at 8 p.m.

My Christmas Family Tree

Stars: Aimee Teegarden, Andrew Walker, James Tupper

Logline: When Vanessa receives the results from her Family Tree DNA test, she discovers a family she didn't know existed and travels to their home for Christmas.

Sunday, November 14, at 8 p.m.

A Holiday in Harlem

Stars: Olivia Washington, Will Adams, Tina Lifford

Logline: After her grandmother, Mama Belle, turns away her usual gift delivery, expecting "presence over presents," jetsetting executive Jazmin heads uptown to Harlem for a quick visit. However, when Mama Belle is injured, Jazmin agrees to stay in the neighborhood and take over co-chairing their block's annual Christmas Jamboree with her old best friend Caleb. A successful corporate fixer, Jazmin expects the job to be easy but quickly finds that she has a lot to learn about the community and her heart.

Friday, November 19, at 8 p.m.

Nantucket Noel

Stars: Trevor Donovan, Sarah Power

Logline: During the Seaside Noel celebrations, Christin learns of a developer who is planning to tear down the wharf that is home to her toy store. Tensions rise as she falls for the developer's son, Andy.

Saturday, November 20, at 8 p.m.

A Christmas Together with You

Stars: Harry Lennix, Laura Vandervoort, Niall Matter

Logline: During the Christmas season, Megan and her father-figure Frank head out on a road trip to find his long-lost love. Along the way, Megan finds the love of her own life.

Desperate Housewives' James Denton and Teri Hatcher reuniting for Hallmark Channel Christmas movie Credit: Crown Media

Sunday, November 21, at 8 p.m.

A Kiss Before Christmas

Stars: James Denton, Teri Hatcher, Marilu Henner

Logline: When nice-guy Ethan casually wishes his life had taken a different course, he wakes up the next day to find nothing is the same — he's not married to his wife Joyce, he doesn't have two teenaged kids and he's CEO of his company. If he wants to reclaim his original life and the family he loves, he must convince Joyce he's telling the truth and win her over… and he only has until Christmas Day.

Thursday, November 25, at 8 p.m.

The Nine Kittens of Christmas

Stars: Brandon Routh, Kimberley Sustad, Gregory Harrison

Logline: Cat lovers Zachary and Marilee are thrown back together at Christmas when they're tasked with finding homes for a litter of adorable kittens.

Friday, November 26, at 6 p.m.

Christmas CEO

Stars: Marisol Nichols, Paul Greene

Logline: A small toy company CEO gets a once-in-a-lifetime offer to merge with a mega toy company but will need her estranged ex-business partner's signature to seal the deal. What he helps her rediscover will change both of their lives.

Friday, November 26, at 8 p.m.

An Unexpected Christmas

Stars: Bethany Joy Lenz, Tyler Hynes

Logline: A writer convinces his ex-girlfriend to pose as a couple for Christmas.

Saturday, November 27, at 6 p.m.

Making Spirits Bright

Stars: Taylor Cole, Carlo Marks

Logline: The son and daughter of rival holiday decorating families help mend their fathers' decades-old feud, finding romance along the way as they compete in the town's holiday decorating contest.

Saturday, November 27, at 8 p.m.

Christmas at Castle Hart

Stars: Lacey Chabert, Stuart Townsend

Logline: Brooke Bennett goes to Ireland for Christmas to search for her Irish roots. While there, she meets Aiden Hart, Earl of Glaslough. Mistaken for an elite event planner, she's hired to host his castle's epic Christmas party.

Sunday, November 28, at 6 p.m.

Christmas in Tahoe

Stars: Laura Osnes, Kyle Selig, Pat Monahan (from Train), George Lopez

Logline: To save her family hotel's Christmas show, talent booker Claire must ask for help from her ex-boyfriend Ryan, the lead guitarist of a now-famous band that fired her as their manager years ago. In the movie, Monahan performs "Shake Up Christmas" with Selig, as well as Train's new, original song "Mittens," seen in the video above.

Sunday, November 28, at 8 p.m.

The Christmas Contest

Stars: Candace Cameron Bure, John Brotherton, Barbara Niven

Logline: Exes Lara and Ben compete in a Christmas contest to win money for the charity of their choosing. The city watches them battle and choose what is more important, victory or love.

Friday, December 3, at 8 p.m.

Eight Gifts of Hanukkah

Stars: Inbar Lavi, Jake Epstein

Logline: A woman journeys to find her secret admirer during Hanukkah.

Saturday, December 4, at 8 p.m.

A Very Merry Bridesmaid

Stars: Emily Osment, Casey Deidrick

Logline: Leah's 30th birthday is on Christmas Eve, the same day as her brother's wedding. Her childhood crush is back in town for the wedding and he is determined to make sure her birthday does not go by the wayside.

Sunday, December 5, at 8 p.m.

Sister Swap: A Hometown Holiday

Stars: Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Ashley Williams, Mark Deklin, Keith Robinson, Susan Yeagley, Kevin Nealon

Logline: Jennifer and Meg Swift are sisters who couldn't be closer despite living in different cities. Jennifer Swift a successful restaurant in Salt Lake City, which she started with her late husband and is raising her teenage son Simon on her own. Jennifer is thrilled when Meg comes to Salt Lake City for a fun Christmas weekend. Meg agrees to stay in the city and help out at the restaurant while Jennifer and Simon return home to Hazelwood for the holiday, where they become wistful for one more Christmas at The Madison, the local movie theater owned by their Uncle Dave (Nealon). The trouble is the theater is for sale and in need of repairs. With help from Eric, Jennifer's former high school debate team rival, and the community, they just might pull off one last encore. As she and Eric work together, Jennifer is reminded that new possibilities are both where you least expect them and exactly where you left them. (A second movie airs Dec. 12.)

Friday, December 10, at 8 p.m.

A Dickens of a Holiday!

Stars: Kristoffer Polaha, Brooke D'Orsay

Logline: To make the 100th anniversary of her hometown's Victorian festival a success, Cassie invites action movie star and former high school classmate Jake to play Scrooge in A Christmas Carol.

Saturday, December 11, at 8 p.m.

A Royal Queens Christmas

Stars: Megan Park, Julian Morris

Logline: A prince finds his way to Queens during Christmas when a local woman enlists his help with a children's Christmas show.

Sunday, December 12, at 8 p.m.

Sister Swap: Christmas in the City

Stars: Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Ashley Williams, Keith Robinson, Kevin Nealon

Logline: Meg Swift comes to Salt Lake City from her hometown in Hazelwood to see her sister Jennifer, who runs a local restaurant in town. Still feeling the effects of losing their Uncle Dave, a change of scenery and a project to dive into is just what she needs. When Jennifer and her teenage son, Simon, return to Hazelwood home for a pre-holiday visit with their family, Meg offers to help Jennifer's staff prepare for a competition among local restaurants that awards the winner money for the charity of its choice. As effusive Meg works alongside the more reserved Joe, the restaurant's manager, the two find their differences are what make them a great team. Swapping cities with her sister leads Meg to her next chapter and also just might bring her an unexpected romance.

Saturday, December 18, at 8 p.m.

The Christmas House 2: Deck Those Halls

Stars: Robert Buckley, Ana Ayora, Jonathan Bennett, Sharon Lawrence, Treat Williams, Brad Harder

Logline: The Mitchell brothers compete to see who can create the best Christmas House.

Sunday, December 19, at 8 p.m.

'Tis the Season to Be Merry

Stars: Rachael Leigh Cook, Travis Van Winkle, Karen Malina White

Logline: Looking for a fresh angle to her book on relationships, Merry heads to snow-covered Vermont.She finds a new perspective and Christmas cheer with charismatic aid worker Chris.

"MIRACLES OF CHRISTMAS" ON HALLMARK MOVIES & MYSTERIES

Saturday, October 23, at 10 p.m.

Christmas in My Heart

Stars: Heather Hemmens, Luke Macfarlane, Sheryl Lee Ralph

Logline: Concert violinist Beth tutors the daughter of reclusive Country music star Sean to prep her for the holiday concert. They are joined through the connective power of music.

Saturday, October 30, at 10 p.m.

The Christmas Promise

Stars: Torrey DeVitto, Dylan Bruce, Patrick Duffy

Logline: Nicole learns to deal with grief, with the help of her grandfather and a carpenter she hires to renovate the home that was once meant for her and her fiancé.

Saturday, November 6, at 10 p.m.

Debbie Macomber's A Mrs. Miracle Christmas

Stars: Kaitlin Doubleday, Steve Lund, Caroline Rhea

Logline: When a family faces loneliness and loss of faith, Mrs. Miracle swoops in to renew their Christmas Spirit, and they experience a holiday of heavenly proportions.

Saturday, November 13, at 10 p.m.

One December Night

Stars: Peter Gallagher, Bruce Campbell, Eloise Mumford, Brett Dalton

Logline: Two music managers must put their history aside to oversee the televised reunion performance of their rock star fathers with a fractured past.

Saturday, November 20, at 10 p.m.

Five More Minutes

Stars: Nikki Deloach, David Haydn-Jones

Logling: Inspired by Scotty McCreery's song, "Five More Minutes," a woman's Christmas wish is answered in unexpected ways when her late grandfather's journal turns up and reveals an untold romance. Written by DeLoach and Megan McNulty.

Saturday, November 27, at 10 p.m.

Time for Them to Come Home for Christmas

Stars: Jessy Schram, Brendan Penny

Logline: During the holidays, a woman with amnesia catches a ride with her handsome nurse to investigate the only clue to her identity: a newspaper clipping for a Christmas Festival with a cryptic invitation. From executive producer Blake Shelton.

Holly Robinson Peete, Nik Sanchez Credit: Crown Media (2)

Saturday, December 4, at 10 p.m.

Our Christmas Journey

Stars: Holly Robinson Peete, Lyriq Bent, Nik Sanchez, Aloma Wright

Logline: As a single mom and her teenaged son with autism come to a crossroad during Christmas, she must learn to let go so he can flourish as she finds her own heart healing in unexpected ways.

Saturday, December 11, at 10 p.m.

A Godwink Christmas: Miracle of Love

Stars: Katherine Barrell, Alberto Frezza

Logline: Now that Joy has completed her education, she's ready to fulfill her dream of becoming a nurse and follow in her late mother's footsteps. Back at home before the holiday and with no job on the horizon, Joy's interest is piqued by a volunteer opportunity out of town. There, she meets Eric, who is also at a crossroads. As they become immersed in the effort to build a new home for a family at Christmas, Joy and Eric both find a new sense of purpose. Through a series of coincidences — or, Godwinks — and a medical miracle, they begin to believe in destiny. From executive producer Kathie Lee Gifford, based on the Godwinks book series by SQuire Rushnell and Louise DuArt.

Saturday, December 18, at 10 p.m.

Christmas for Keeps

Stars: Ashley Newbrough, Ryan Rottman, Christa B. Allen, Marielle Scott

Logline: At Christmastime, a close-knit group of childhood friends returns home after 10 years to take part in the celebration of life of their beloved high school teacher.

"MOVIES & MISTLETOE" ON HALLMARK MOVIES NOW

Thursday, November 18

Every Time a Bell Rings

Stars: Erin Cahill, Brittany Ishibashi, Ali Leibert, Wes Brown

Logline: Three sisters reunite in their hometown of Natchez, MS at Christmas after a long time apart. They're surprised to discover their late father had planned one last scavenger hunt for them to find the family's wooden wishing bell, a beloved, annual holiday tradition when they were young. As they search for clues in the days leading up to Christmas, the trio visits local childhood haunts around Natchez that hold special meaning for them. In the process, their sisterly bond is rekindled and each learns an important lesson about what they want in life and in love.