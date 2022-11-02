Haley Lu Richardson Says She Split From Ex-Fiancé Brett Dier Two Years Ago: Ready to 'Move On'

It's over for Haley Lu Richardson and Brett Dier — and it has been for a while.

On Tuesday, the White Lotus star announced that she and her 32-year-old ex-fiancé actually split two years ago. "Hey guys. This is me and Brett. We actually separated two years ago," Richardson, 27, wrote in an Instagram Story post, which included a photo of herself and the Jane the Virgin alum giving a thumbs up.

"But life goes on and we are both existing and doing pretty well turns out," her statement continued. "We shared a deeply special chunk of our lives together. I'm so glad to have had the last couple years to heal and grow without the internet knowing but we kinda just wanted to share it and move on now."

Haley Lu Richardson/instagram

Richardson ended the post with a piece of inspiration for her followers: "Love yourselves! Life is life babies!"

Dier also shared a similar statement on his Instagram story. "We saw each other for the first time today," he wrote. "We are happy and so thankful for the time we had together. (For those people who have been dying to know what happened to us) Haley's post is better worded so go read that one!"

Richardson revealed in March 2019 that she popped the question to Dier — and he said yes.

"I just asked," the actress told her Five Feet Apart costar Cole Sprouse and Busy Philipps on Busy Tonight. "Neither of us are like crazy romantic people, so nothing was planned. He was sitting there eating a pizza and he was telling me a joke that Shia LaBeouf had said in an interview, and he was like pretending to be Shia LaBeouf explaining this joke and for some reason, I just cut him off and was like, 'Wanna marry me?'"

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for MTV

At the time, Richardson and Dier had been dating for seven years.

"We were at this outdoor strip mall eating pizza when it happened," she told Cosmopolitan. "When we were crying and having this really amazing moment that I'll never forget, crying and holding each other and saying oh my gosh, we're going to get married, we're going to be together forever, we were like, we're gonna have to do something about it because we didn't have any rings."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

The last time Dier was featured on Richardson's Instagram was on Nov. 1, 2020.