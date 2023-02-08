'White Lotus' Star Haley Lu Richardson and 'Ginny & Georgia' 's Antonia Gentry Named SAG Ambassadors for 2023

The 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards will take place at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on Feb. 26

Published on February 8, 2023 01:00 PM
THE WHITE LOTUS season 2; haley lu richardson; antonia gentry, ginny & georgia
Haley Lu Richardson and Antonia Gentry. Photo: HBO; Netflix

The Screen Actors Guild Awards has selected a new set of ambassadors ahead of its 29th annual ceremony!

On Wednesday, it was announced that actresses Haley Lu Richardson and Antonia Gentry will step into the role. According to SAG, the duo was chosen because they're "actors who exemplify the utmost values of the profession and are positive role models for the next generation of performers."

"These individuals actively use their platform to advocate for humanitarian and public service endeavors," the release continued.

The White Lotus star, 27, and Ginny & Georgia star, 25, will have a "special role" for awards, not only presenting on the show but also providing viewers with "exclusive behind-the-scenes access" to the ceremony, which honors the year's best performances in movies and television.

"The Ambassadors will also participate in various SAG Awards pre-show events, including the exclusive SAG Awards Ambassador Dinner presented by Campari, the Official Spirits Sponsor of the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards," the release added. "The dinner will take place on Thursday, February 16 at Michelin-starred Gwen Butcher Shop & Restaurant in Hollywood by SAG Awards Executive Chef Curtis Stone."

Antonia Gentry
Antonia Gentry. netflix

Gentry is known for playing the titular character Ginny in the Netflix original series Ginny & Georgia, while Richardson most recently starred as Portia in season two of The White Lotus. The HBO dramedy series was renewed for a third season in Nov. 2022.

Last month, the SAG Awards' Instagram account revealed the contents of this year's swag bag for nominees, including a congratulations card, a Calm app subscription, Tony's Chocoloney bars and a selection of Charlotte Tilbury products.

Haley Lu Richardson, Jennifer Coolidge HBO, The White Lotus, Season 2 - Episode 3
Haley Lu Richardson and Jennifer Coolidge in The White Lotus. Photograph by Fabio Lovino/HBO

Richardson helped announce this year's nominees last month alongside Emily in Paris actress Ashley Park live on Instagram. Those receiving a nod include Richardson's White Lotus co-star Jennifer Coolidge, Viola Davis for The Woman King and Adam Sandler for Hustle.

80 For Brady star Sally Field will receive the 2023 Lifetime Achievement Award.

The 29th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards will be held Sunday, Feb. 26, at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles and stream live on Netflix's YouTube channel at 8 p.m. ET.

