Hailee Steinfeld Teases Hawkeye Character Kate Bishop: 'a New York City Girl'

In the upcoming Disney+ series, Hailee Steinfeld's Kate Bishop and Jeremy Renner's Clint Barton "embark on what ends up being a very wild journey right around Christmastime"

Hailee Steinfeld is sharing details about her character in the upcoming Disney+ series Hawkeye.

Steinfeld stars opposite Jeremy Renner in the Christmastime caper as Kate Bishop, whom the actress described in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight as "such an interesting and fun character."

"And it's been really so exciting bringing her to life. She is a New York City girl who has looked at Hawkeye and idolized this person her whole life," she said. "And she finds herself in a very fun, crazy, possibly life-threatening situation, where she is face-to-face with her hero."

The singer added that she and Renner "embark on what ends up being a very wild journey right around Christmastime."

Steinfeld — who has previously expressed her excitement in joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe — said the standalone limited series is "very fun," and that she is "very excited for it to come out."

"I still can't find the words to describe just how incredible it feels," she told ET.

The trailer for Hawkeye — the latest Marvel series to hit Disney+ following Loki, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and the Emmy-winning WandaVision — was released in September.

Footage included in the trailer shows Steinfeld teaming up with Renner, whose Clint Barton is trying to reconnect with family for the holidays after his adventures with the Avengers.

Renner described Kate Bishop as "a 22-year-old kid and she's a big Hawkeye fan" in an interview with Entertainment Weekly back in July.

"She has a wonderfully annoying and equally charming manner about her, because she's such a fangirl of Hawkeye," he said. "The relationship grows from that, but the biggest problem for Clint is Kate Bishop and the onslaught of problems that she brings into his life."

Hawkeye also stars Vera Farmiga and sees the return of Florence Pugh's Yelena, who was introduced in Black Widow.