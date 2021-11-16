“I’m in a place right now where I’m pretty sure I know what I want for me, in relation­ships, work, and life in general,” the Hawkeye actress said

Hailee Steinfeld on What She Wants in a Partner: 'Loyal and Honest — but Confident in Themselves'

Hailee Steinfeld is opening up about her ideal partner.

In Cosmopolitan's December/January cover story, the 24-year-old Dickinson star discussed her upcoming album and how it reflects her current mindset.

"I'm in a place right now where I'm pretty sure I know what I want for me, in relation­ships, work, and life in general," she said. "So that's what I'm after. I'm painting the picture of what all that looks like."

As for what exactly she wants in a relationship, in particular, Steinfeld told the outlet, "I want a partner who is, first and foremost, loyal and honest but confident in themselves and able to do their thing while I do mine. It's weird talking about it because it's been in my head for so long."

"A lot of this music is also about taking control and taking ownership of one's self," she continued. "But I also think there's power in claiming what you want, and maybe what you want is not to be alone."

December/January issue cover, featuring Hailee Steinfeld Credit: Ellen von Unwerth for Cosmopolitan

When thinking about a potential partner, Steinfeld said she asks herself the question, "Who do I want to take on the world with?"

"What kind of person is that? What do they look like? What do they stand for?" she said. "They're not necessarily questions I have the answers to, but I'm asking the questions, whereas they didn't occur to me before. That's the part of my life I'm excited to be in, that I'm even thinking that way."

Still, the actress said she isn't rushing into anything just yet.

"I am very focused on myself and couldn't be happier about it," she said. "I have moments where I'm like, 'All my friends are engaged, married, dating.' What a wonderful thing that seems like, right?"

"I really don't ever have moments of, 'Oh god, I feel so single,' but it is funny how in the past year or so, a lot of people have gotten engaged or married. I'm like, 'Everybody's gotta slow down for me, okay?' " she teased.

Steinfeld has historically remained private about her dating life, though she was previously linked to One Direction alum Niall Horan. PEOPLE confirmed they had split in December 2018.

In addition to her new music, the young star is preparing for the release of her Disney+ series Hawkeye, premiering Wednesday, Nov. 24.

Steinfeld stars opposite Jeremy Renner in the Christmastime caper as Kate Bishop, whom she described in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight as "such an interesting and fun character."

"It's been really so exciting bringing her to life. She is a New York City girl who has looked at Hawkeye and idolized this person her whole life," she said. "And she finds herself in a very fun, crazy, possibly life-threatening situation, where she is face-to-face with her hero."