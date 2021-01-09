The 24-year-old actress opened up to People (the TV show!) about joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe and her new role as a superhero

Hailee Steinfeld 'Honored' to Be in Marvel's Hawkeye Series: 'It's Been a Really Fun Journey'

Hailee Steinfeld is reflecting on her Hawkeye journey.

On People (the TV show!) Friday, the 24-year-old actress opened up about joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe and her new role as a superhero.

After having to keep her participation in the upcoming Disney+ series under wraps for months, Steinfeld says that it felt "so good" to finally make the announcement.

"I guess in a way, it was kind of a blessing in disguise that I didn't and couldn't be around a lot of people, cause that was a hard one to keep to myself," she says, referring to social distancing rules in place due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"I am so honored to be a part of this family that is the MCU," the "Starving" singer says. She joins Jeremy Renner, Vera Farmiga and Florence Pugh in the Hawkeye cast.

Steinfeld plays Kate Bishop, who in the comics also fights crime under the “Hawkeye” name.

"She is an incredible character and it's been a really fun journey so far," Steinfeld tells PEOPLE.

Steinfeld also stars in the Apple+ series Dickinson, a dark comedy that follows the actress as the celebrated poet Emily Dickinson. The show scored an early season 3 renewal back in October, and season 2 was released on the streaming service Friday.

The "Love Myself" singer also discussed Dickinson with PEOPLE, saying that she sees similarities between the 19th-century life of the poet and the world today.

"I learned that it's shockingly very similar to our world now in the time that we're living in now," Steinfeld says of working on the series. "I think that we definitely, thankfully, and luckily have come a very long way, but yeah, not that stuffy period piece you would think. It's quite relevant, actually."

One of the actress' favorite — and least favorite — parts of the time period are the stunning costumes.

"I think I love what I also don't love about it, and that is the wardrobe," she says. "I personally am so in awe and fascinated by the detail."

"How long would I last [in the 1800s]? Here's the thing, if I had to, I'd do it. If I had the choice, like I do, to like, loosen a corset up at lunchtime or maybe even take it off for 30 minutes, I would," she admits. "So that makes me think I wouldn't last very long."