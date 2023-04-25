Hailee Steinfeld Says 'Hawkeye' Costar Jeremy Renner's 'Miraculous Recovery' Makes Her 'Emotional'

"I just couldn't be more grateful that he's okay, and he's more than okay. He's such a fighter," Steinfeld said of Renner

By
Published on April 25, 2023 11:47 PM
Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld attend the "Hawkeye" Special Screening at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on November 22, 2021
Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Hailee Steinfeld is incredibly proud of her Hawkeye costar Jeremy Renner.

The singer and actress, 26, shared with Entertainment Tonight at the Sony CinemaCon presentation on Monday that she gets "emotional" when discussing Renner's recovery from his devastating Jan. 1 snowplow accident.

"I'm so grateful that he's okay, and he has made a truly miraculous recovery," she said. "I just couldn't be more grateful that he's okay, and he's more than okay. He's such a fighter."

At the beginning of the year, Renner, 52, suffered more than 30 broken bones and required multiple surgeries after he was run over by a seven-ton snowplow.

Hailee Steinfeld and Jeremy Renner attend the UK Fan Screening of "Hawkeye" at Curzon Hoxton on November 11, 2021
Hailee Steinfeld and Jeremy Renner in November 2021. Jeff Spicer/Getty

He revealed that he was back on his feet last month, sharing a video of himself walking on a treadmill, and has kept fans updated on his ongoing recovery in the three months since the incident.

The Pitch Perfect alum also recalled how she felt upon meeting the Avengers actor for the first time.

"I go back to thinking about how excited I was just to meet him and then I realized very quickly — I can't believe I'm going to admit this, but much like Kate Bishop is to Clint, I am that way with Jeremy," Steinfeld told ET.

"He is like the most inspiring, and not that I already didn't feel that way about him — I feel that way times a million. He's amazing."

Steinfeld and Renner starred in the Marvel spin-off series Hawkeye, which premiered on Disney+ in November 2021.

In July 2021, Renner told Entertainment Weekly about mentoring Steinfeld on set of their Marvel show: "That was always my role. Outside of acting in the thing, I was protecting her and giving her the Cliffs Notes on how it goes with this kind of filmmaking: Green screen, superhero life, all that stuff. "

"I just wanted to protect her, because there's a lot of physical stuff. She's a wonderful actress, a wonderful human, and I can't wait to see all the cool stuff that she's able to do."

