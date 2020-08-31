The organization is aiming to raise funds to help build homes during COVID-19 for those in the Hollywood community who cannot afford housing

Tori Spelling, Amber Heard and Lance Bass are just a few of the celebrities who are lifting hammers for a good cause.

The stars have partnered with Habitat for Humanity Los Angeles to launch the organization's #Hammertime social media campaign, which aims to raise funds to help build homes amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic for those in the Hollywood community who cannot afford housing.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Ian Chen, Charley Koontz, Cassie Scerbo, Tina Knowles Lawson, Holly Robinson Peete, Krystin Goodwin, Breegan Jane, Alex Rose Wiesel, Walter E. Jones, Parmalee and more have also joined the cause and will be holding up a steel hammer to spread awareness about the campaign.

For every $25 or more that is donated, people will receive a special steel hammer created by Redline Steel — an American-made, Veteran-owned and operated company founded by Army veteran Colin Wayne, who survived a rocket attack in Afghanistan eight years ago. (To donate and get your own hammer, click here.)

"Habitat L.A. is thrilled to partner with Redline Steel and Colin for this special Habitat Hammer sales promotion. As we celebrate our 30th Anniversary year during this crucial time in America, the need for affordable housing is greater than ever,” Erin Rank, President and CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles, said in a statement.

See some of the stars with their hammers below:

Charley Koontz

Image zoom Charley Koontz Courtesy Charley Koontz

"Habitat for Humanity is one of the rare truly selfless organizations of human caring. Not only are they providing real homes for families in need, but they are educating the families with the skills and knowledge to grow their lives beyond their walls and truly make a difference in their communities. Habitat for Humanity L.A. is strengthening all of us, one family at a time."

Ian Chen

Image zoom Ian Chen Courtesy Ian Chen

"I am excited to team-up with Habitat for Humanity in Los Angeles for their #HousingHammer campaign!"

Alex Rose Wiesel

Image zoom Alex Rose Wiesel Courtesy Alex Rose Wiesel

"I love teaming up with Habitat for Humanity, especially in these times, home represents so much, Habitat for Humanity L.A. provides that security, comfort and safety for those in need."

Cassie Scerbo

"I’ve been supporting Habitat for Humanity for a while now and their mission never ceases to amaze me. Everyone deserves to feel safe, to have a roof over their head and a supportive community to help ensure this. Especially during a pandemic, I can’t praise their vision enough."