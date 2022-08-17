'Shark Tank' Introduces Next Season's Guest Sharks — Including Gwyneth Paltrow!

The Sharks are back for another ride ... and a new wave of deals!

PEOPLE can exclusively share the first teaser for season 14 of ABC's Shark Tank that reveals Goop founder and Academy Award-winning actress Gwyneth Paltrow and DoorDash CEO Tony Xu will join hosts Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John and Kevin O'Leary.

Brian Stukes/Getty

In the clip, an entrepreneur fights through tears as she tells the Sharks: "This is the first thing I've ever done for myself."

"I'll make you an offer," Cuban, 64, tells the entrepreneur before giving her a hug.

O'Leary, 68, tells another entrepreneur: "You have built one heck of a business," while Cuban tells a third, "Don't sell yourself short because you are crushing it."

ABC

A narrator says in voiceover: "After 13 seasons, more than seven hundred deals, over 8 billion dollars in total retail sales and over 65 million items donated, Shark Tank continues to support families and communities."

Adds John, "I've learned about giving and making sure that it's infectious where other people want to give as well. I'm proud to be part of it."

"Shark Tank is committed to helping America's entrepreneurs," continues the narrator. "Twenty-two Emmy nominations, four consecutive Emmy wins, nine consecutive Critic Choice Awards — and on Sept. 23 for the first time ever, the Tank goes live."

The voiceover quips that season 14 will include "deals so huge, we're going to need a bigger tank."

ABC

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Premiering in 2009, Shark Tank gives entrepreneurs the opportunity to present their business plans to investors and try to land the deals of a lifetime.

Season 14 of Shark Tank premieres Sept. 21 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.