Gwyneth Paltrow Gets Sprayed in the Face with Water During a Karaoke Game with Jimmy Fallon

Things got wet and wild for Gwyneth Paltrow and Jimmy Fallon!

During Wednesday night’s episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the host paired up with the actress to compete in a singing game called “Slay It, Don’t Spray It.”

The objective of the hilarious game was to successfully finish the lyrics of each random karaoke pop song — or face the wrath of the water-spraying microphone. (Don’t worry: their eyes were shielded by protective glasses “because safety is sexy,” according to Fallon.)

Paltrow, 46, was clearly hesitant to play at first, telling Fallon, “I can’t sing!” after getting Ariana Grande‘s “No Tears Left to Cry.” But soon, the actress came into her own and channeled her best Grande as she belted out the tune’s high-pitched chorus.

Unfortunately, her efforts weren’t good enough and Paltrow, who stumbled over the final lyrics, was aggressively sprayed in the face with water.

Next up, Fallon, 44, took on Shawn Mendes‘ “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back.” Like Paltrow, Fallon made it through the chorus before messing up the lyrics and getting sprayed in the face.

From there, the pair took turns with Christina Aguilera‘s “Genie in a Bottle” and The Sugarhill Gang‘s “Rapper’s Delight,” but were both met with an unfortunate — and very wet — outcome.

Finally, it came time for the last song, which Fallon announced would be a duet. After learning they would be singing OutKast’s “Hey Ya!” the host confidently remarked, “I think I got this.”

Paltrow wasn’t so sure, admitting, “Ugh, I’m just so bad — I think I may, we’ll see what happens.” But Fallon quickly called the actress out on her poor team attitude and she energetically yelled back, “Yes! We’re gonna kill it!”

Sadly, the last round did not go in their favor and both Paltrow and Fallon were soaked in the face for a final time.

Paltrow has been busy promoting her newly-released cookbook The Clean Plate: Eat, Reset, Heal, which she said she “worked hard on” to create “incredibly delicious, super clean recipes that are pretty simple to make and will leave you feeling vibrant.”

Earlier in the day, the Goop founder made a stop at Live with Kelly and Ryan, where she spoke about the cookbook and also her honeymoon alongside new husband Brad Falchuk, each of their kids and Paltrow’s ex-husband, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin.

“We just took our honeymoon in the Maldives and we had a big family honeymoon over Christmas,” Paltrow told Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. “So, my new husband and his children, my children, my ex-husband, our best family friends [all went]. It was a very modern honeymoon.”

The hosts were understandably taken aback with Ripa clarifying, “Wait, your ex-husband went on your honeymoon?”

“I mean, yeah, pretty much,” Paltrow replied while smiling.

As for why Paltrow and Martin have remained so friendly, the star said the two “just wanted to minimize the pain for the kids.”

“And they just want to see their parents around the dinner table, basically, so we just try to keep that,” she explained.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon airs weeknights at 11:35 pm ET/PT on NBC.