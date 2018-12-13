Game of Thrones Star Gwendoline Christie Says Fans Will 'Need Therapy' After Series Finale

Game of Thrones fans, brace yourselves.

The final season of the hit HBO show premieres in April, and according to star Gwendoline Christie, viewers are going to have a tough time coping.

“You’re going to need therapy,” Christie told E! News on Tuesday at the premiere of her new movie, Welcome to Marwen.

“I think just the show ending is going to send all of the world into professional help,” she continued. “I think it’s going to make me incredibly emotional. We’re all emotional about the fact that this is the end, and this is the end of something incredibly significant for all of us, and it’s been a truly incredible thing to be a part of.”

Christie, 40, has played Brienne of Tarth on the show since season 2. We last saw Brienne representing the interests of Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) during the great Dragonpit armistice meeting, and she seems likely to have a role defending the North at Winterfell when the Army of the Dead arrives.

Game of Thrones returns on HBO in April for its final six episodes.