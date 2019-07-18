Gwendoline Christie Submitted Herself for an Emmy and Game of Thrones Fans Are Impressed

Image zoom Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Game of Thrones actress Gwendoline Christie is as bold and daring off-screen as she in on.

Following Tuesday’s Emmy nominations, the star revealed that she submitted herself for the coveted TV award and received a nomination for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series category.

“I CANT BELIEVE IT!!!!!!????!?!!?!!!!!!!!! THANK YOU UNIVERSE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! #EmmyAwards #CANITTRULYBEREAL??????????” she captioned an Instagram post of her official nomination letter.

The 40-year-old actress took matters into her own hands and self-submitted her work after HBO submitted only Lena Heady (Cersei Lannister), Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark), and Maisie Williams (Arya Stark), for consideration in the supporting actress category.

The bold move ultimately paid off and fans of the British actress and her GoT character enthusiastically supported her decision to self-submit herself for the honor.

“HBO didn’t submit Gwendoline Christie for an Emmy so she submitted herself and got a nomination,” one Christie fan tweeted. “Be your own biggest cheerleader.”

“gwendoline christie being nominated for an emmy for the role she wanted so badly, got and worked so hard to live up to is so beautiful. brienne means the world to her and this is exactly what she deserves. MY knight of the seven kingdoms. i’m so incredibly proud,” another Game of Thrones fan tweeted in Christie’s support.

gwendoline christie being nominated for an emmy for the role she wanted so badly, got and worked so hard to live up to is so beautiful. brienne means the world to her and this is exactly what she deserves. MY knight of the seven kingdoms. i’m so incredibly proud pic.twitter.com/ncu2W4zz89 — jos (@brieyara) July 16, 2019

alfie allen and gwendoline christie having to submit themselves for emmy noms after being slept on by hbo for too long pic.twitter.com/cNehJRAizB — 𝘵𝘢𝘭𝘪𝘦𝘴𝘢:･ﾟ✧ (@tali_fleur) July 16, 2019

“I am so proud of my girl Gwendoline Christie… she was told she wouldn’t make it as an actress and is now nominated for an Emmy … screw what ppl think and go for your dreams 💜 I stan a legend,” a third fan wrote on Twitter Wednesday.

Christie was not the only Game of Thrones actor to successfully submit themselves for Emmy consideration. Her costars, Carice Van Houten, known for his role as Melisandre, and Alfie Allen, who plays Theon Greyjoy, also self-submitted their work and received nominations for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for Allen and Best Guest Actress in a Drama Series for Van Houten.

The 71st Primetime Emmy Awards will air live on Fox from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sept. 22 starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.