Gwendlyn Brown Says Trans Sibling Leon Has Been 'Separating' from 'Sister Wives' Family to Feel 'Safer'

Gwendlyn Brown said her sibling Leon Brown has decided to keep their distance from their family after coming out as transgender.

In the latest video shared to her YouTube channel, Gwendlyn reacted to a recent episode of Sister Wives, during which her father Kody Brown said the children he shares with his multiple partners are "not cohesive" as a family.

"Leon, Paedon, Dayton, Aurora, Breanna, they don't fit in well with the rest of the family," said Kody in a voiceover.

Calling him "beyond wrong" in her reaction video, Gwendlyn said Leon is not close with the family, explaining, "Leon has given themselves space for their emotional health."

Last year, Leon announced that they are transgender. While there are plenty of children in the Brown family (18 total from Kody's plural marriage with Robyn Brown, estranged wife Janelle Brown and ex-wife Christine Brown), Leon is Meri Brown's sole biological child with Kody, 54.

Further into her video, Gwendlyn replied to a question from a fan who asked for clarity about Kody's remark.

"Leon has been, since childhood, kind of the odd one out in the family because they had no siblings from their mom to really get along with," she said. "They just probably felt like the odd one out."

She also noted that Leon is transgender and queer in a family that "predominantly" practices the Mormon faith, which she said "hasn't really traditionally been kind to queer people, especially with a family that's quite a bit conservative and partially against transsexuality in general..."

Gwendlyn, 21, said that Leon, 27, has "just been separating themselves from the situation and been sticking to people that are more safe for them."

"It's not that they're not fitting in," Gwendlyn added, "it's that they have chosen to go to people who they can trust, and it's just they found a safer community for themselves."

In June of last year, Leon shared that they are transgender in an Instagram post.

"My name is Leon or Leo (i love both) and my pronouns are they/them," they wrote in part.

Reflecting on the first time they knew they weren't a girl, Leon continued: "I was pretty young & unfortunately i grew up in a context that was incredibly gendered & restrictive."

"So i continued to be socialized as a girl & later a woman. and here's the thing, i'm finally ready to share my favorite self with the world. and that self is incredibly genderqueer, trans, and unapologetic," Leon explained.

"Being queer & trans are definitely some of my favorite parts of myself. and yet, there are so many things that i am learning to love about myself through this process," they continued. "Here's to me getting to know myself, share myself, and continually evolve to be the person i am, to be my favorite self in all contexts."

Leon also noted that they are "sharing this part of myself to let folks in, and also to set some boundaries."

"If you choose to not use my correct name or pronouns, then you do not need to speak to or about me," they concluded. "My name is Leo or Leon, and my pronouns are they/them. please only refer to me in that way."

Shortly after, Leon received support from Meri, who shared Leon's post on her Instagram Story, captioned, "You are my sunshine."