The singer will be back as a coach on NBC's hit reality show, PEOPLE confirms

Gwen Stefani to Return to The Voice As Coach for Season 9

No Doubt fans, rejoice! Gwen Stefani is set to return to The Voice as a coach for the show’s ninth season.

The singer will be joined by longtime coaches Adam Levine and Blake Shelton, and last season’s winning coach Pharrell will also be back in his red seat.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“I’m coming back and am so excited,” Stefani said in a statement released by NBC. “I can’t believe I get to return to The Voice. It’s so inspiring to be around such incredible talent and music. I’m looking forward to working again with Adam, Blake and Pharrell. I love those guys.”

The star made her coaching debut on the show’s seventh season while new mom Christina Aguilera took a break to spend time with her family, including her baby girl Summer Rain, and focus on other projects like her music, acting and charity work.

A source close to the show confirms that Aguilera will be back as a coach for season 10.