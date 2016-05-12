The four posed for an adorable couple's selfie during this week's episode of The Voice

#RelationshipGoals! Gwen Stefani Posts Group Shot with Blake Shelton, Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo After Moving Performance on The Voice

The gang’s all here!

Gwen Stefani gave fans a double dose of relationship goals on Wednesday when she posted an Instagram photo of herself, her beau Blake Shelton, Adam Levine and his pregnant wife Behati Prinsloo.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Shelton, Prinsloo and Stefani smiled in the snap, while Levine opted for a sillier pose, with his eyes wide and mouth open. The photo was likely taken on set during this week’s episode of The Voice.

The group shot followed a romantic performance from Shelton, 39, and Stefani, 46, who took to The Voice stage on Monday to perform their duet “Go Ahead and Break My Heart” for the first time on air.

After the performance, the country star told PEOPLE that he was “nervous” about collaborating with his girlfriend.

“I’m excited because this is a song Gwen and I feel so close to for obvious reasons,” he said. “It’s as brutally honest and straight forward as you can be in a love song.”

In true Stefani fashion, the singer uploaded a sweet Instagram photo of herself cuddling up to Shelton during the performance. She soon posted another picture of herself and Shelton posing together.

It is unclear whether the couples were headed out for a group date, or just snagging a quick photo, but an after-show outing wouldn’t be out of character for the friendly group.

Shelton and 37-year-old Levine have long had a strong bromance – “I hope it never ends,” Stefani told PEOPLE last November. And Prinsloo has been a fan of the Stefani-Shelton pairing since the beginning.