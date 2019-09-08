Fox News Commentator Guy Benson Marries Boyfriend Adam Wise in Romantic Napa Ceremony

Image zoom

It’s official!

On Saturday, Fox News commentator Guy Benson married his boyfriend of nearly four years, Adam Wise, in a romantic ceremony at the Charles Krug Winery in Napa Valley, California, PEOPLE exclusively confirms.

“It became clear pretty early on that it just, that things clicked,” Benson, who is the host of Fox News Radio’s The Guy Benson Show and a Fox News Contributor, told PEOPLE prior to the wedding.

“We’re both organized and driven human beings,” added Wise, a 24-year-old consultant for the federal government. “We just work well together. We’re best friends. He’s my home.”

The couple, who wore matching gray J. Crew suits (accented with colored ties that symbolized their alma mater – Benson in lavender for Northwestern and Wise in sage green for Colorado State), said their “I do’s” in front of about 150 of their closest friends and family members.

Following the quick ceremony, the couple and their guests enjoyed a three-course meal that included a tomato, feta, and bacon salad, bavette steak with a potato puree, and a sweet and savory cheese course. In lieu of a cake, the duo offered a dessert station with four or five different offerings.

With a pair of dueling pianos serenading, Bensen and Wise decided to opt-out of a first dance with each other and shared their first dance with their mothers. (Aw!)

“It’s great to have someone that you’ve found in your life that compliments you really well. And our hope is that for many, many years, we will find both of our lives easier with two,” they said.

The couple, who got engaged in 2018, met in 2015 after Benson encountered “the most terrifying television appearance of my life.”

Benson appeared on an episode of The Kelly File with Megan Kelly to promote his new book, End Of Discussion – which he co-wrote with friend Mary Katharine Ham. But, in addition to promoting his book, he came out as gay for the first time on live television.

“In the book, in a footnote, I came out as gay because there was a whole chapter about gay rights and the religious liberties, and I felt like it was important for me to disclose to the audience just ethically, yes, from a journalism perspective,” said Benson.

Wise, who was watching the segment with his parents in Colorado, decided to email Benson out of the blue.

“I wanted help reconciling being a conservative and being gay,” said Wise. “I’d come out, I’d been out for a while.”

The two eventually met in person and bonded over a Netflix binge session of Making A Murderer. Before they knew it, they were engaged.

Being in the public eye, Benson revealed he sometimes encounters “homophobic attacks and hate,” but is able to look past the ignorance and celebrate the love he shares with Wise.

“What’s especially wonderful about this celebration is that in an age of so much division and partisan anger, our friends and family from across the ideological spectrum have joined us to celebrate our love,” Benson said. “People talk a lot about inclusion, open-mindedness and tolerance; our wedding guests are living those values.”

Guests included Lisa Kennedy, Katie Pavlich, Hugh Hewitt, and someone who, in a way, brought Wise and Benson together – Megyn Kelly!

“There was a reason that I approached Megyn in the first place about doing this very sensitive interview at that vulnerable moment in my life, because I trusted her and I knew that she would be a total class act and a total professional about it, and she of course delivered. And just, you don’t really ever forget someone doing something like that for you, ever,” he said.

“When we were drawing up our list, there are tons of people that we socialize with all the time,” he added. “We don’t socialize all the time with Megyn; we’ll occasionally exchange notes, but just given what she did with us, with me, for me four years ago, there was no way that I was not going to invite her to this culmination of that journey that in some ways began on her show.”